Ultra-Fast Fashion Retailer Shein Sued by Rival Temu Over US Antitrust Law

Ultra-fast fashion retailer Temu sued rival online retailer Shein in federal court in Boston last week, accusing the company of violating U.S. antitrust law in an aggressive push to dominate the market for cheap, trendy clothing.

The lawsuit, filed July 14, is the latest legal dispute between the two Chinese companies. Temu accused Shein of choking off access to key manufacturers and “coercing” them “into arrangements that force manufacturers not to do business with Temu.”

Shein, which entered the U.S. market in 2017 was valued in May at $66 billion, operated without significant competition until Temu entered the U.S. market last September. Shein dominates the ultra fast-fashion industry, commanding more than 75% of U.S. market share in 2022, according to the lawsuit.

For much of last year, Shein’s app was the most downloaded shopping app in the U.S., beating out competitors including Amazon. Temu's then newly-launched app took the top slot for the second half of 2022. During Super Bowl Sunday last February, Temu ran two television commercials depicting a young woman buying trendy dresses and other apparel at affordable prices, with the slogan “shop like a billionaire.” Shein’s app has since shot down to eighth place, while Temu claimed second place, according to SensorTower.

Temu alleged that in efforts to push it out of the market, “Shein has engaged in a campaign of threats, intimidation, false assertions of infringement, and attempts to impose baseless punitive fines and has forced exclusive dealing arrangements on clothing manufacturers.” As part of this “campaign,” court documents said, Shein allegedly forced some of its more than 8,300 manufacturers to sign “loyalty oaths” certifying they would not work with Temu, and “adhesion agreements” that threaten manufacturers with fines and penalties if they sell to Temu.

Temu also alleged that Shein had sent “numerous” false copyright infringement notices to Temu, forcing the company to pull more than 10,000 products from its website since October 2022, according to the lawsuit. Shein sells dresses for $10-$20; its clothing prices are often 60%-70% below those of fast fashion retailers H&M and Zara.

“Shein unilaterally changed its contract with merchants, forcing merchants to purportedly assign their IP rights to Shein, so that Shein can enforce its ill-gotten rights against the very same merchants on the Temu platform,” Temu told The Messenger in a statement.

Temu has hired law firm Boies Schiller Flexner, best known for its involvement in high-profile litigation ranging from Bush v. Gore to the antitrust case United States v. Microsoft. In recent years, the law firm drew controversy for its defenses of failed biotech startup Theranos and former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

On Monday, the judge in the case gave Shein 21 days to respond to Temu’s complaint.

“We believe this lawsuit is without merit and we will vigorously defend ourselves,” a spokesman for Shein told The Messenger on Tuesday.

The case is the latest legal battle for Shein. Last week, three fashion designers sued the company in California federal court, alleging that Shein steals their designs and engages in mass copyright infringement to create a steady stream of new products. That lawsuit, first reported by the AP, alleges that Shein violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO, a law originally made to prosecute organized crime.

Shein’s global annual revenue is estimated to have grown from around $3 billion in 2019 to around $30 billion in 2022, with approximately $9.6 billion in the United States in 2022, the lawsuit said.

The company has been repeatedly accused of stealing designs from indie fashion brands and competitors such as Spanish retailer Zara and Dr. Martens Airwair Group.

Last year, Shein sued Temu in federal court in Chicago, alleging its rival “willfully and flagrantly infringed SHEIN’s exclusive and valuable trademark and copyright rights” by impersonating the brand on social media.

Both companies are in the crosshairs of the U.S. Congress’ Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party. The body is eyeing the so-called de minimis rule that allows most imports valued at less than $800 to enter the U.S. duty free as long as they are packaged and addressed to individual buyers. Exploitation of the $800 threshold may allow Chinese companies that sell directly to American consumers to circumvent federal laws designed to block the sale of goods made with forced Uyghur labor in China’s northwestern Xinjiang region, according to the committee.

Shein and Temu alone are likely responsible for more than 30% of all de minimis shipments entering the country each day, or almost 600,000 per day in 2022, according to an interim report released by the select committee last month. Since then, Shein has tried to distance itself from China, addressing lawmakers’ concerns about the source of the cotton used in its factories and funding underprivileged designers across the world.