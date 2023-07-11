UK Wages Grow at Record Pace, Raising Inflation Fears

The UK job market remains hot with the latest data on wages showing the pace of growth at record highs, fueling more fears about persistently high inflation.

Average weekly earnings, excluding bonuses, rose by 7.3% in the three months to May to 607 pounds (or about $783), the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday. This matched the highest recorded growth rates last month and between April and June 2021.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said the tight labor market is fueling inflation and pressuring policymakers to raise interest rates, according to a transcript of his annual Mansion House speech on Monday. He said the wage increases were out of line with the nation's inflation target.

“The interaction of above-target headline inflation with labor market tightness and demand pressure in the economy has made underlying developments in goods and services price inflation more sticky than previously expected," he said.

The finance and business services sector saw the largest growth rate at 9%, followed by the manufacturing sector at 7.8% — the highest growth rate in the manufacturing sector since the bank began keeping records in 2001.

The unemployment rate jumped unexpectedly to 4% for the first time since the start of 2022 and up 0.2 percentage points from the period between February and April, a sign that job market could be cooling slightly.

These figures, along with inflation data expected next week, will shape the Bank of England’s Aug. 3 decision on interest rates, according to Bloomberg.

“There were some tentative signs that the labor market may be turning ... But this has to be balanced against still persistently strong wage growth,” Ellie Henderson, an economist with Investec bank, told Reuters.

“The Bank [of England] will likely want to see an easing in the wage growth numbers before it can think about declaring an end to the fight against inflation,” Henderson said.

The inflation rate is currently sitting at a stubborn 8.7%, far above the central bank's 2% target. The Bank of England has raised interest rates by nearly five percentage points over the last 20 months, to 5%, in an attempt to wrangle inflation.