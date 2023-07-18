UK Plans to Invest Nearly $12 Billion More on Military Research and Firearm Replacements

The United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) is planning to invest an additional $11.8 billion (£9.1 billion) to improve the country’s war-fighting efforts, according to the department’s Defence Command Paper Refresh (DCP23) published this month.

The MoD, primarily responsible for implementing the country’s defense policies, is planning to allocate an additional $8.6 billion of its budget on researching and developing new military technology. Additionally, it plans to spend another $3.2 billion on replacing the firearms it provided to Ukraine last year, according to FactCheck.

Between 2021 and 2022, the country spent more than $51 billion on its defense efforts, per the U.K. Parliament's defense expenditure report published in April 2023.

The country continues to be one of the largest miliary aid suppliers to Ukraine, according to reporting by Breaking Defense.

The agency is looking to become “a science and technology superpower,” according to its latest report, and plans to do this by enhancing the department’s focus on areas such as robotics and human augmentation, as well as directed energy weapons and advanced materials.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the agency's efforts come at a time when the country must adapt and modernize its level of protection in order “to meet the threats” it faces, while “ensuring the UK remains at the forefront of military capability.”

In a bid to adapt to the country’s changing needs, the MoD also plans to develop a new alliance within the industry in order to collaborate earlier in strategic discussions around financial flexibility, the report said.

The MoD’s paper comes four months after the country’s Prime Minister published an updated Integrated Review Refresh outline in March 2023, in which it said the country would ramp-up its longterm military investments as it looked to deal with geopolitical tensions heightened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s Communist Party.

Also outlined in the MoD’s paper is a “new employment model” that looks to create a more agile and adaptable workforce for the country’s defense sector. According to the Westminster, London-based department, it plans to bring in talent by offering “more compelling and competitive” incentive packages.

A previous decision to reduce the number of British Army troops from 82,000 to 72,500 by the year 2025, has sparked criticism from the government's main opposition party, according to reporting by The Telegraph, a national British newspaper.

Within the MoD’s defense paper is a new funding package of $523 million, which will be used to provide financial support for families of those serving in the U.K. army, the report said.