UK McDonald’s Workers Allege Sexual Assault and Harassment: Report

More than 100 current and former employees at McDonald's in the United Kingdom reported they were sexually assaulted or abused while working at the company, according to the BBC.

Seventy-eight of the individuals said they were sexually harassed and 31 voiced that they were sexually assaulted. An additional 18 reported racism and six alleged homophobia, the BBC said.

In February, McDonald's signed a legal agreement with the Equality and Human Rights Commission agreeing to enhance "its policies and procedures to prevent sexual harassment" and communicate "a zero tolerance approach to sexual harassment."

Many of the employees alleged that company managers were responsible for the abuse. Some workers who reported allegations of sexual misconduct were minors. Three quarters of the company's U.K. employees are aged between 16 and 25, according to the BBC.

Sexual harassment allegations are not new at the fast food giant. In 2020, a survey of 800 female employees at McDonald's, conducted by unions, found that three-quarters of respondents had been harassed at work. About 71% of the employees faced consequences after disclosing the inappropriate behavior. McDonald has disagreed with these figures, according to CBS.

In April 2020, more than 5,000 of McDonald's U.S. employees were involved in a $500 million class action lawsuit reporting "systemic sexual harassment" at the company, which was filed in Florida. The company's former CEO, Steve Easterbrook was fired in 2019 after it was revealed that he, too, had been involved in sexual relationships with employees. Easterbrook allegedly acknowledged one relationship with an employee and additional ones came out in a later investigation.

The British commission set up a confidential email hotline after the BBC's investigation and said it was "concerned to hear of these new allegations of sexual and racial harassment."

Alistair Macrow, the current CEO of McDonald's UK and Ireland, told the BBC, "there are instances where we have fallen short and we deeply apologise."

McDonald's did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.