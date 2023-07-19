UK Inflation Rate Dropped Unexpectedly in June

U.K. inflation rose 7.9% in the year ended June 2023, down from 8.7% in May and its slowest rate in more than a year, the Office for National Statistics reported on Wednesday.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by just 0.1% in June 2023, compared with a rise of 0.8% in June 2022 — a welcome sign that the economy is beginning to cool following soaring inflation rates.

Core CPI, excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, rose by a still-high 6.9% in the year to June 2023, down from 7.1% in May, which was the highest rate since March 1992.

Economists forecasted less of a slowdown, coming in at an inflation rate of 8.2% in the 12 months to June, according to polling by Reuters. The current 7.9% inflation rate is still well above the Bank of England’s 2% target.

The central bank must decide whether to continue its historic monetary policy tightening campaign at its next meeting on Aug. 3, in what would be its 14th consecutive rate hike since December 2021. The bank rate is 5%, which has put pressure on the housing market and sparked concerns about a recession if the central bank reaches its 6% interest rate target.

Thanks to the better-than-expected inflation rate, however, markets now consider a 25 basis point interest rate hike more likely than an earlier prediction of 50 basis points, Reuters reported. Analysts now expect the bank rate to peak at 5.75%, down from 6% , CNBC reported.

The yields on 2-year government bonds, considered sensitive to rate expectations, were down 4.9% by midday Wednesday following the news.