UK Inflation Rate Dropped Unexpectedly in June - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

UK Inflation Rate Dropped Unexpectedly in June

The pace of inflation moderated to 7.9% in the previous 12 months to June

Published |Updated
Rocio Fabbro
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The Bank of England must decide whether to continue its historic interest rate hike at its next meeting on Aug. 3.Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

U.K. inflation rose 7.9% in the year ended June 2023, down from 8.7% in May and its slowest rate in more than a year, the Office for National Statistics reported on Wednesday.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by just 0.1% in June 2023, compared with a rise of 0.8% in June 2022 — a welcome sign that the economy is beginning to cool following soaring inflation rates. 

Core CPI, excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, rose by a still-high 6.9% in the year to June 2023, down from 7.1% in May, which was the highest rate since March 1992.

Economists forecasted less of a slowdown, coming in at an inflation rate of 8.2% in the 12 months to June, according to polling by Reuters. The current 7.9% inflation rate is still well above the Bank of England’s 2% target.

Read More

The central bank must decide whether to continue its historic monetary policy tightening campaign at its next meeting on Aug. 3, in what would be its 14th consecutive rate hike since December 2021. The bank rate is 5%, which has put pressure on the housing market and sparked concerns about a recession if the central bank reaches its 6% interest rate target.

Thanks to the better-than-expected inflation rate, however, markets now consider a 25 basis point interest rate hike more likely than an earlier prediction of 50 basis points, Reuters reported. Analysts now expect the bank rate to peak at 5.75%, down from 6% , CNBC reported

The yields on 2-year government bonds, considered sensitive to rate expectations, were down 4.9% by midday Wednesday following the news.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.