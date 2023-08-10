Musk-Zuck Cage Fight Belongs in Home of the Gladiators, UFC Prez Says

UFC President Dana White suggested Rome’s Colosseum for the potential cage fight between X owner Elon Musk and Meta Platforms Inc. co-founder Mark Zuckerberg.

White said Wednesday on Mike Tyson’s podcast, Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson, that he met with Italy’s Ministry of Culture to discuss holding the battle at the historic venue. He also said he could see the fight bringing in $1 billion in revenue.

“Think about how big that fight is,” said White, who helms the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts promotion company. “Two of the richest, most powerful guys in the f–cking world are gonna fight on the biggest stage.”

Musk first proposed the cage fight on June 20 — and Zuckerberg agreed the following day, urging Musk to “start training.” The two have gone back and forth on social media for the past several weeks, exchanging virtual jabs. Zuckerberg said he proposed Aug. 26 for the fight, but that Musk has not yet responded.



But the cage fight may actually turn out to be more of a cage match debate. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, Musk said a "noble" debate was a good idea.

The Roman Colosseum. Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

Tyson predicted a Musk victory.

“Elon’s gonna f–cking karate kick this motherf–cker, man,” Tyson said during the podcast. “Intergalactic gymnastics.”

On Monday, Musk said he may require surgery for a back injury and “will know this week.”

The nearly 2,000 year-old Colosseum in Rome’s city center is the largest ancient amphitheater in the world. For several years, Italy’s Ministry of Culture has been working to clean up and restore the venue, which in Roman times held up to 80,000 spectators.