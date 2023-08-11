US Sanctions Head of Russia’s Largest Private Bank - The Messenger
US Sanctions Head of Russia’s Largest Private Bank

Mikhail Fridman, a critic of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, had already been placed under sanctions by the European Union and the United Kingdom, among others

Christian Berthelsen
The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday blacklisted Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman and other leaders of his investment group, which owns Russia’s largest private bank, Alfa Bank.

Fridman, who has spoken out against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, had already been placed under sanctions by the European Union and the United Kingdom, among others.

The Treasury Department said it was targeting him and his conglomerate because it operates in the financial sector of the Russian economy, and provided services to a technology group that has helped Russia work around sanctions imposed in response to the war.

“Wealthy Russian elites should disabuse themselves of the notion that they can operate business as usual while the Kremlin wages war against the Ukrainian people,” Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said in a prepared statement.

It was not immediately clear how much additional effect Fridman's sanction by the United States would have on the state of his personal finances or business empire. Since he was already under E.U. and U.K. sanctions, most of his assets had already been frozen, and it was not clear why the U.S. had taken the step now. A Treasury Department spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fridman is one of Russia's original oligarchs. Born in Lviv, Ukraine when it was then under Soviet Union control, he is Jewish and also holds Israeli citizenship. His rise through the Russian business world began with import-export and commodities trading in the 1980s and 1990s, predating Putin's rise as Russia's president. Fridman was part of an investment consortium that took private out of Russia's largest state-owned oil producers, TNK, which operated a joint venture with BP and was ultimately sold to Russia's state-owned Rosneft. Forbes estimates his net worth at $12.6 billion.

In addition to Fridman, Treasury also blacklisted three other board members of Alfa Group: Petr Aven, German Khan and Alexey Kuzmichev. All were designated based on their involvement in Russia's finance sector, which has been targeted by western authorities as a pressure point intended to choke off Russian resources in response to the Ukraine invasion.

Alfa Bank's operations had already previously been targeted in a series of Treasury actions in February and March of 2022, in the immediate aftermath of Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine. While stopping short of a full blockade, the actions against Alfa Bank included imposing debt and equity restrictions that choked its ability to obtain long-term financing.

In the same action last year, the U.S. imposed full blockades on Russia's two largest banks, state-owned Sberbank and VTB, prohibiting them from engaging in tens of billions of dollars worth of dollar-denominated foreign exchange transactions. Sberbank was also blocked from using correspondent accounts at U.S. banks to conduct business on behalf of clients.

Russian billionaire and businessman, Alfa Group owner Mikhail Fridman attends the International Leadership Reunion, hosted by Jewish Federation of North America and Keren Hayesod for the people of Israel, in Moscow's Four Seasons Hotel, Russia, September,17,2019.
Russian billionaire and businessman, Alfa Group owner Mikhail Fridman is being sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department.Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images
