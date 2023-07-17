US Oil Reserves Are At 50% Capacity — Their Lowest Level In 40 Years
It could take decades and cost billions to replenish reserves to capacity
U.S. oil reserves are more than half empty.
Reserves currently sit at 346.8 million barrels — their lowest level in 40 years — and it could take decades and billions of dollars to get them back up to capacity, according to data from the Department of Energy reviewed by Bloomberg.
The storage capacity of reserve sites is 714 million. The U.S. is the world’s largest oil producer, according to the Energy Information Administration.
President Biden sold off 180 barrels of the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve over the course of six months in 2022 to combat high gas prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to press reports.
The drop in reserves is unlikely to affect Americans on a day-to-day basis, but oil prices tend to rise steeply and quickly in the case of a disaster such as a hurricane or war. Oil reserves are typically used to avoid catastrophic shortages.
But experts warn that, because reserves are a tool that's been used to keep prices low, they need to be replenished.
"The U.S. is so dependent on oil, unlike in Europe where they rely on other sources of energy," said Dene Hurley, an economist and Dean of the School of Business at Lehman College in New York.
In May, the Republican chairs of the Senate and House energy committees sent a letter to the Government Accountability Office saying that the DOE's "mismanagement of the SPR has undermined America’s energy security" and left the U.S. vulnerable to energy supply disruptions.
Domestic production set to rise to a record 12.61 million barrels per day this year, which could help keep prices low and make the use of reserves less likely. Even so, Hurley said, restoring the backup supply is crucial.
"The implications for the economy are so widespread...especially with this threat of a looming recession," she said.
The DOE did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.
Update 4:21 p.m. EST: This article was updated to include an interview with Dene Hurley of Lehman College.
