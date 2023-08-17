Tyson to Sell China Chicken Business

Tyson Foods is planning to shed another one of its poultry businesses — this time in China, unnamed sources told Reuters.
Tyson, the largest U.S. meat supplier had said earlier this month it would shut down four chicken facilities in Arkansas, Indiana and Missouri. Its third quarter results, released Aug. 7, showed a $350 million operating loss.
In addition to those U.S. locations, three people “with knowledge of the matter” told Reuters that the company will sell its Chinese chicken business, a move in line with the company’s “continued divestment” from China, according to Reuters.
Tyson opened its Chinese facility in 2001, a venture that now has four research and development centers and “dozens of breeding farms,” according to the company website. They do everything from breeding chickens to slaughtering, processing and distribution, said the Tyson Foods site.
Goldman Sachs is advising the sale, according to Reuters.
Tyson Foods and Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to The Messenger’s request for comment. Shares of the company were up 2.17% to $54.56 in afternoon trading but remain well below their price of $81.09 at market close a year ago.
- Tyson is Dropping the ‘No Antibiotics Ever’ Label From Some of its Chicken
- China Will Require All App Developers to Submit Business Details to the Government
- TikTok To Start Selling Made-in-China Products to Americans
- Amid China Tension, Legendary Venture Capital Firm Sequoia Splits Asian Business
- China says it’s ‘open for business’ again after zero-covid. Here’s what that means.
- ‘Dragon Dumplings’ Helped Starbucks Sell Coffee in Tea-Loving China
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Westworld-Featured Oceanfront Home Sales for $16.25 MillionBusiness
- San Francisco Launches Driverless Bus Service Following Robotaxi ExpansionBusiness
- Amazon Relaunches Shipping Service That Competes With FedEx and UPSBusiness
- Ex-CNN Anchor Don Lemon Says Chris Licht’s Firing Makes Him Feel ‘Vindicated’Business
- How the Weight Loss Drug Frenzy in the US Keeps Interest Rates Low in DenmarkBusiness
- Anti-ESG Presidential Candidate Is Sued by Former Employees Who Allege Securities FraudBusiness
- Over 100,000 Toddler Towers Recalled Due to Risk of Falling OverBusiness
- WeWork Plans 1-for-40 Reverse Stock Split to Keep New York Stock Exchange ListingBusiness
- Zipadee Kids Recalls Children’s Bed Frames Due To Strangulation HazardsBusiness
- ‘The Nun’ Actress Bonnie Aarons Sues Warner Bros. for Allegedly Withholding Her Share of Merchandising RevenueEntertainment
- Soho House Partners With Michael Milken to Open New Members-Only Club in DCBusiness