Tyson Foods Posts $350 Million Loss in Third Quarter

Tyson Foods disappointing earnings were driven by a drop in beef and pork sales and a spike in inflation

Published |Updated
Patrick Cooley
Tyson Foods reported an operating loss of $350 million in its earnings report Monday, driven by a dip in beef and pork sales and a spike in the company’s overall costs.

Company officials attributed the decline to softening demand and cattle farmers thinning their herds, which reduced the overall supply of beef and pork. It also had a fire in April at its production facility in Madison, Wisconsin, which further exacerbated supply chain problems.

Operating costs rose along with the price of beef, which is increasing steadily as supply dwindles.

"Markets continue to be challenging, and they're challenging for everyone," Tyson president and CEO Donnie King said in a conference call with investors. The CEO tried to maintain an upbeat tone in prepared remarks, noting that Tyson had forecasted even bigger loses for the quarter.

"We are encouraged by the improvement in Q3," King said. "We have much work left to do, but we are on the right path."

Investors, however, did not appear to find the company's report encouraging. As of 10:15 a.m., Tyson stock was trading at $53, down roughly 6% in intraday trading.

Tyson reported earnings per share of $1.18 for the third quarter. Total sales fell 3% last year's second quarter, to $13.1 billion.

A sign hangs above the door at the Tyson Foods offices on October 06, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
Tyson foods reported huge loses in an earnings statement Monday.Scott Olson/Getty Images

The results were not unexpected. Tyson had already announced the closure of two production facilities this year, part of its bid to cut costs and streamline operations. Before its earnings call Monday morning, the company announced the closure of four more production facilities — one in Indiana, two in Missouri, and one in Arkansas.

Inflation seemed to take a toll on Tyson in the three months ending on July 1. As income fell, the company’s costs rose from $11.9 billion in the second quarter of 2022 to $12.5 billion in the second quarter of this year.

And while chicken sales inched up in the quarter, any increase was more than offset by a skid in beef and pork sales. Sales of beef fell 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year and pork sales dropped 1.8%, even as chicken sales rose 2.8% from the same quarter in 2022.

In response to questions about the decision to close facilities that produce chicken, King said the food giant is looking at everything.

"I'm not telling you that we're not looking at beef and pork the same way we are looking at chicken," he said. "We're evaluating everything."

