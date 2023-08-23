Two Former JPMorgan Traders Are Headed to Prison

A pair of former high-ranking precious metals traders at JPMorgan were sentenced to prison for fraud, attempted price manipulation and spoofing on Tuesday, according to the Department of Justice.
Gregg Smith, an executive director and trader on JPMorgan’s precious metals desk in New York, was given a two-year sentence and a $50,000 fine, while Michael Nowak, a managing director who ran the firm’s global precious metals business, was ordered to spend one year and one day in prison with a $35,000 fine.
Smith and Nowak, as well as other JPMorgan traders, were found guilty of participating in an eight-year-long "market manipulation scheme," which involved making futures contracts for precious metals with the intention of canceling them to gauge prices.
The traders were found to have been involved in tens of thousands of deceptive trades that resulted in more than $10 million in losses to market participants.
“The defendants used their positions as some of the most powerful traders in the worldwide precious metals markets to engage in an egregious effort to manipulate price for their benefits,” Acting Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division Nicole M. Argentieri said.
