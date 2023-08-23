Two Former JPMorgan Traders Are Headed to Prison - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Two Former JPMorgan Traders Are Headed to Prison

The traders were found guilty of an eight-year-long scheme of deceptive trading

Published |Updated
Lily Meier
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
One of the traders was sentenced two years in prison. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

A pair of former high-ranking precious metals traders at JPMorgan were sentenced to prison for fraud, attempted price manipulation and spoofing on Tuesday, according to the Department of Justice.

Gregg Smith, an executive director and trader on JPMorgan’s precious metals desk in New York, was given a two-year sentence and a $50,000 fine, while Michael Nowak, a managing director who ran the firm’s global precious metals business, was ordered to spend one year and one day in prison with a $35,000 fine.

Smith and Nowak, as well as other JPMorgan traders, were found guilty of participating in an eight-year-long "market manipulation scheme," which involved making futures contracts for precious metals with the intention of canceling them to gauge prices.

The traders were found to have been involved in tens of thousands of deceptive trades that resulted in more than $10 million in losses to market participants.

“The defendants used their positions as some of the most powerful traders in the worldwide precious metals markets to engage in an egregious effort to manipulate price for their benefits,” Acting Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division Nicole M. Argentieri said. 

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.