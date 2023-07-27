Twitter CEO Is Wooing Hollywood Amid X Rebrand Turmoil - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Twitter CEO Is Wooing Hollywood Amid X Rebrand Turmoil

Linda Yaccarino is looking for support for X — and revenue possibilities — from celebrities and influencers

Published |Updated
Rocio Fabbro
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Linda Yaccarino and Paris Hilton.Linda Yaccarino/Twitter

Linda Yaccarino has gone Hollywood.

Days after Twitter owner Elon Musk suddenly announced the changing of Twitter’s name to “X,” the company’s new chief executive Linda Yaccarino took a trip to Tinseltown in an effort to shore up support from talent agencies and entertainers.

Yaccarino met agents at Creative Artists Agency and United Talent Agency in Los Angeles, sources familiar with the matter told the Financial Times. There, Yaccarino pitched the possibilities of X in a bid to bring influencers and celebrities to the social media platform. She also held meetings with Disney executives, one person said.

The move is likely part and parcel of Musk’s plans to expand into video, audio and payment services. Musk said in a post on his site on Monday that X will be “the everything app.”

Read More

One idea presented by Yaccarino was to get brands to sponsor events with influencers on Twitter's existing audio feature, Spaces, a person present at the CAA meeting with Yaccarino told the FT. Yaccarino also encouraged people in the meeting to consider ways to have a “mutually beneficial monetary partnership,” the source said.

Yaccarino posted a picture with Paris Hilton on Twitter, hinting at a possible partnership with the socialite.

In bringing high-profile names on board, Twitter is hoping to recover floundering advertising sales and bring sponsorship and brand deals between advertisers and creators to the site, according to the FT.

A former senior staffer said that Yaccarino, who previously served as the senior most executive overseeing advertising at NBCUniversal and is known for her connections across the media industry, has been engaging with celebrities since she started at Twitter in May.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.