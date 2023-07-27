Twitter CEO Is Wooing Hollywood Amid X Rebrand Turmoil

Linda Yaccarino has gone Hollywood.

Days after Twitter owner Elon Musk suddenly announced the changing of Twitter’s name to “X,” the company’s new chief executive Linda Yaccarino took a trip to Tinseltown in an effort to shore up support from talent agencies and entertainers.

Yaccarino met agents at Creative Artists Agency and United Talent Agency in Los Angeles, sources familiar with the matter told the Financial Times. There, Yaccarino pitched the possibilities of X in a bid to bring influencers and celebrities to the social media platform. She also held meetings with Disney executives, one person said.

The move is likely part and parcel of Musk’s plans to expand into video, audio and payment services. Musk said in a post on his site on Monday that X will be “the everything app.”

One idea presented by Yaccarino was to get brands to sponsor events with influencers on Twitter's existing audio feature, Spaces, a person present at the CAA meeting with Yaccarino told the FT. Yaccarino also encouraged people in the meeting to consider ways to have a “mutually beneficial monetary partnership,” the source said.

Yaccarino posted a picture with Paris Hilton on Twitter, hinting at a possible partnership with the socialite.

In bringing high-profile names on board, Twitter is hoping to recover floundering advertising sales and bring sponsorship and brand deals between advertisers and creators to the site, according to the FT.

A former senior staffer said that Yaccarino, who previously served as the senior most executive overseeing advertising at NBCUniversal and is known for her connections across the media industry, has been engaging with celebrities since she started at Twitter in May.