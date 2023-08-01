Tupperware Shares Skyrocket by Almost 600%, Achieve ‘Meme Stock’ Stardom

Tupperware's share price has skyrocketed close to 600% over the past month after retail traders put the squeeze on short sellers and catapulted the famous maker of food storage containers into “meme stock” stardom.

The massive movement of Tupperware’s shares has little to do with the company's financial health or future prospects. Instead, individual investors trading tips on Reddit and other online investment forums identified the heavily shorted stock and started buying up it up when it was trading below $1 — much as they did with GameStop and AMC in 2021.

Tupperware’s short interest makes up more than 27% of the company’s float, or the number of tradable shares of a company's stock, according to estimates compiled by Morningstar. A short is when an investor sells a company's shares before buying them, arguing that the stock is overvalued. The hope is that it will fall in price and they can pocket the difference. Retail investors have, in recent years, taken to revolting against hedge funds and other big investors by driving up the price on the shorts.

In April, Tupperware warned that it may go out of business. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Tupperware shares, which traded at around 73 cents at the end of June, surged by more than 30% on Tuesday alone to an intraday price of $5.57 a share in midmorning trading.

Meme stocks are companies whose shares take off after gaining viral popularity based more on nostalgia or emotions than on the company's fundamental value.

Cash-strapped Tupperware, in fact, warned that it had "substantial doubt about its ability to continue" in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on April 7.

GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings were at the heart of the meme stock frenzy in 2021, with groups of social media users banding together to purchase shorted stocks and drive up share prices.

“If you're from the 70's, Tupperware is no stranger! Don't waste time reading all this, jump right into it,” Reddit user Betterlaff wrote last week in a post on the site. The user quipped: “AMC who?”