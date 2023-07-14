Tucker Carlson Is Starting a New Media Outlet: Report - The Messenger
Tucker Carlson Is Starting a New Media Outlet: Report

Carlson is teaming up with former Dick Cheney advisor Neil Patel on a venture that may live on Twitter

Lily Meier
Carlson: He and Patel started the conservative publication The Daily Caller together. Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Tucker Carlson and Neil Patel, former Dick Cheney adviser, are raising funds for a new media group that may be hosted on Twitter, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Sources close to the matter told the Journal that the outlet would stream videos similar to those Carlson has been posting recently to his personal Twitter account, and eventually spin them into a subscription-based service. Carlson's newscasts moved to the social media platform after he was fired from Fox News in April.

Viewership on Carlson's Twitter videos have been falling from the 137 million he brought in when he first announced his "Tucker Carlson on Twitter" venture. His eighth episode, released at the end of June, was watched by 8.6 million viewers.

The new media venture is aims to raise a significant amount, and is hoping for "hundreds of millions," says The Journal.

This is not the first joint media venture for Carlson and Patel. The two men, who met as roommates at Trinity College, formed the Daily Caller in 2010, and received $3 million in backing from the late Foster Friess, a prominent investment manager and donor to Republican causes.

Carlson left the Daily Caller in 2010 to focus on his Fox News show, but Patel a former assistant for domestic policy to Vice President Dick Cheney during George W. Bush's administration, remains a co-founder and publisher of the media outlet, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Carlson is hosting a presidential forum in Des Moines Friday, which will be attended by six Republican presidential hopefuls, including Mike Pence and Ron DeSantis -- but not former president Donald Trump.

Tucker Carlson could not be immediately reached for comment.

