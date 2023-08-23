Trump Truth Social-Linked SPAC May Have to Liquidate, Lacks Shareholder Votes to Extend Key Deadline

The company that plans to take former President Donald Trump's media company public doesn't have enough shareholder support to forestall a forced liquidation.

Digital World Acquisition Corp, the special purpose acquisition company that is seeking to merge with Trump Media and Technology Group, said it currently lacks the votes to extend the deadline by which it needs to consummate the deal, according to a notice filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.

SPAC's are blank-check investment pools designed to acquire other companies to take them public. It's a quicker and easier way for a businesses to tap public markets compared to the traditional IPO process.

DWAC shareholders are scheduled to vote on Sept. 5 on whether to extend the merger timeline. If they do not approve the extension, federal rules force the SPAC to liquidate by Sept. 8, it warned investors.

“Although so many of our stockholders have already voted for the extension, today’s vote count shows that we still have a ways to go to pass the amendment and extend the life of the company,” Digital World CEO Eric Swider said in a Tuesday statement accompanying the filing.

Trump Media is the parent company of Truth Social, Trump’s social network site.

“While we currently fall short of the necessary votes to extend the liquidation date, we urge our stakeholders to come together and support this extension,” Swider said.

Anyone who owned shares as of July 10 can vote, even if they have since sold their shares.

Digital World went public in September 2021 and shortly thereafter announced its plan to merge with Trump Media. The deal has been repeatedly delayed as the government investigated whether the SPAC had violated securities laws.

In July, Digital World disclosed that it had reached a tentative settlement with regulators to pay $18 million and revise some of its previous filings.