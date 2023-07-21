Trump-Linked SPAC Soars by More Than 50% on SEC Settlement
Earlier this month, Digital World disclosed it had reached a tentative $18 million agreement with regulators
Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp, the blank-check company that is planning to merge with former President Donald Trump’s media business, rose more than 52% in afternoon trading Friday following news that it settled fraud charges with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Earlier this month, Digital World disclosed it had reached a tentative $18 million agreement with regulators.
Digital World misled investors in its financial disclosures of its September 2021 initial public offering and proposed merger with Trump Media and Technology Group, or TMTG, the SEC said in a statement. Digital World was set up as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. A SPAC is a type of legal structure that allows a company to more easily go public without the same regulatory rigor or delays of a traditional IPO.
Digital World "misled investors and the SEC by failing to disclose that it had formulated a plan to acquire and was pursuing the acquisition of TMTG” prior to its IPO, the commission said.
The SPAC agreed to a cease and desist order and to pay the $18 million penalty — if the merger closes.
The SPAC also failed to disclose a conflict of interest with its chairman and CEO, the SEC said.
“These disclosure failures are particularly problematic because investors focus on factors such as the SPAC’s management team and potential merger targets when making financial decisions," said Gurbir Grewal, director of the SEC’s enforcement division.
Digital World has until September to complete a merger or it will be required to disburse the money it raised in the IPO to current investors. The SPAC has asked its shareholders for an extension.
Digital World was not immediately available for comment.
