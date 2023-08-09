Trump And DeSantis Trail Biden in Political Betting

Political gamblers on PredictIt.org have largely abandoned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s candidacy for the 2024 presidential election.

PredictIt lets users buy contracts on a certain position, such as whether or not DeSantis will win the GOP presidential nomination, for an amount between 1 and 99 cents. For each share that's purchased correctly predicting the outcome of an event, the trader receives $1; if traders buy shares that incorrectly predict an event, they've lost some cash.

A contract predicting that DeSantis will clinch the GOP nomination goes for just 17 cents as of Wednesday, down by half from 34 cents in May.

The controversial governor, widely known for his attacks on the Walt Disney Company and LGBTQIA+ rights, has even lower odds for the general election; a contract predicting he'll become president is being sold at just 12 cents, down from 27 cents in June.

To put that into perspective, DeSantis's odds stand even in the general election with the Democratic governor of California Gavin Newsom. Although the governors will go up against each other in a Fox News debate later this year, Newsom has so far dismissed the notion of a possible presidential bid in the near future.

Two of DeSantis's GOP primary opponents, former President Donald Trump and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, have seen contract prices rise over the last three months. Ramaswamy's contracts have shot up from 4 cents to 16 cents over the last few months, bringing him neck-and-neck with DeSantis in the primary betting pool.

Contracts predicting that Trump will win the GOP nomination currently sell for around 60 cents, up from a low of 49 cents in June.

But the general election betting pool tells a different story.

President Joe Biden has maintained a clear lead over the last few months, with contracts predicting his victory in the general election staying above 40 cents over the last 90 days, despite high disapproval ratings. Positive contract prices for Biden sunk to a low of 41 cents in May, on the anniversary of the Uvalde school shooting, and a 46-cent high last week after Trump was named the defendant in yet another criminal trial.

Contracts betting on the former president to win the election have been stuck in the low 30-cent range for the last 90 days. Trump recently peaked at 36 cents, which quickly sank to 30 cents after he was indicted for a third time on Aug. 1.

The U.S. political gambling industry is controversial — and also largely prohibited. Since 2014, PredicitIt has been operated by a public university in Wellington, New Zealand, under an agreement with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

The agreement allows the university to run PredictIt under several guidelines: bets are capped at $850 limits, no more than 5,000 people are allowed at a time in any given market, contracts cannot be offered on sports and the website must be run as a non-profit without brokerage charges or commissions.

But in Aug. 2022, the regulator withdrew its "no-action letter" and demanded the website shut down by February, according to Quartz. In March, after a federal court forced the CFTC to retract its August decision, the regulator issued a preliminary order again voiding the "no-action letter."

Adding to PredictIt's troubles, several Democratic senators sent the CFTC a letter on Aug. 2 asking it to oppose online exchanges that facilitate betting on political events.

"Introducing financial incentives into the election process fundamentally changes the motivations behind each vote, potentially replacing political convictions with financial calculations," the senators, including Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Diane Feinstein (D-Calif.), wrote.