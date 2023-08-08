Trucking Company Yellow Accused of Violating Federal Labor Laws

Shipping and logistics company Yellow Corp. is facing new allegations that it violated federal labor laws when it laid off nearly its entire workforce less than two weeks before it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday.

The class action lawsuit filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware alleges that Yellow violated the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act by failing to provide workers with 60-day advanced notice before they were fired.

The plaintiff, Roger Keef of Illinois, said he found out through social media that July 30 was his last day of work as a dock hand at Yellow’s Chicago Heights Facility. He claims that he had not received written notice of any kind that he was fired before seeing it online.

Keef also alleges that about 400 other employees at the Chicago Heights Facility were also terminated without advanced notice.

Yellow, and some of its subsidiaries, were also named in a class action lawsuit filed in federal court in Delaware last week. The plaintiff, Armando Rivera, alleged that Yellow violated the WARN Act when it failed to give any of the 600 employees at the company's Bloomington, Calif., facility advanced warning before they lost their jobs.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which represents 22,000 Yellow employees under a collective bargaining agreement, asked both Congress and the White House on Tuesday to overhaul corporate bankruptcy protection laws in favor of workers.

The union argues that new regulations favoring workers throughout the corporate bankruptcy process are necessary, including legal safeguards to protect earned pension credits and retirement benefits. The Teamsters are also calling for laws protecting existing collective bargaining contracts throughout the process.

“Despite its extraordinary debt, Yellow owes more to the workers who kept it running than to anyone else,” Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien said in a release. “Yet existing bankruptcy rules encourage corporate vultures to pick apart workers’ bones, shred union contracts, and kill off companies.”

The Teamsters argue that the union is actually Yellow’s largest “uncredited creditor,” due to the concessions it made to allow Yellow to continue operations. Shortly after The Great Recession, the Teamsters suspended pension payments for union workers and later agreed to a grace period on payments after the COVID-19 pandemic began.

In total, the Teamsters said its workers sacrificed more than $5 billion in wage and benefit concessions to keep Yellow afloat. The union also pointed out that Yellow owes hundreds of millions to the federal government for pandemic-related bailout money and over $750 million to investment firm Apollo Global Management.

The company had outstanding debt of $1.5 billion as of March 31, according to Yellow’s first-quarter earnings report.

But, in a statement released after Yellow filed for bankruptcy protection, the company blamed the Teamsters for its shutdown.

“We faced nine months of union intransigence, bullying and deliberately destructive tactics,” Yellow CEO Darren Hawkins said in the statement. “A company has the right to manage its own operations, but as we have experienced, IBT leadership was able to halt our business plan, literally driving our company out of business, despite every effort to work with them.”

The Teamsters and Yellow have had a rocky relationship over the last few months.

In May, the Teamsters called a proposal from Yellow to modify their existing contract agreement “offensive.” The proposal would have allowed union workers to work at facilities not covered by the contract, including those covered by the One Yellow restructuring plan.

In its press release, Yellow said it lost $137 million due to delays in implementing One Yellow. The company had filed a lawsuit against the teamsters in June seeking $137 million in damages, alleging that the union violated their labor contract.