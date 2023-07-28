Troubled Tupperware Sees Stock Surge

Tupperware shares nearly tripled this week, but they're still trading at a fraction of where they traded only a decade ago.
The company's stock reached a high of $3.75 Thursday before slipping to $3.30 in Friday afternoon trading.
The famed American plasticware brand's stock was trading barely above $1.31 on Wednesday, and a week earlier its shares fell below $1.
What’s behind Tupperware’s current gains? Like many “meme” stocks that go viral, the 77-year-old brand has been heavily shorted by investors betting that its shares have further to fall.
Tupperware, whose shares traded over $90 only a decade ago, has struggled over the last few years. Shares of the company, known for its plastic food storage items, have seen a steady decline since 2020. Its last reported stockholders' equity was less than $50 million this year, according to the company’s SEC filings.
The company reported in April that it has “substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.” Recent surges in the stock, though news-making, are unlikely to save Tupperware from its woes. Even with this week’s gains, its share price is down almost 60% from last year.
Tupperware did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.
