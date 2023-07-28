Troubled Tupperware Sees Stock Surge - The Messenger
Troubled Tupperware Sees Stock Surge

The iconic American company has seen its value fall steadily since 2020

Laura Bratton
Tupperware warned it could go out of business in its most recent SEC filingJustin Sullivan/Getty Images

Tupperware shares nearly tripled this week, but they're still trading at a fraction of where they traded only a decade ago.

The company's stock reached a high of $3.75 Thursday before slipping to $3.30 in Friday afternoon trading.

The famed American plasticware brand's stock was trading barely above $1.31 on Wednesday, and a week earlier its shares fell below $1.

What’s behind Tupperware’s current gains? Like many “meme” stocks that go viral, the 77-year-old brand has been heavily shorted by investors betting that its shares have further to fall.

Tupperware, whose shares traded over $90 only a decade ago, has struggled over the last few years. Shares of the company, known for its plastic food storage items, have seen a steady decline since 2020. Its last reported stockholders' equity was less than $50 million this year, according to the company’s SEC filings.

The company reported in April that it has “substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.” Recent surges in the stock, though news-making, are unlikely to save Tupperware from its woes. Even with this week’s gains, its share price is down almost 60% from last year.

Tupperware did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.

