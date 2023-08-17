Trader Joe’s Has No Plans to Use Self-Checkout Kiosks, and Clerks Aren’t Paid to Flirt
Vice CEO Jon Basalone tried to dispel a rumor that clerks are trained to charm customers
As more grocery and retail stores eliminate cashiers and ask customers to check themselves out, Trader Joe's is keeping its fully staffed checkout counters, the company’s vice CEO said.
The grocery chain has no plans to add self-checkout kiosks to its stores, vice CEO Jon Basalone said on the podcast Inside Trader Joe’s released earlier this week.
He was responding to a question regarding rumors that the quirky grocery store chain had plans to transition entirely to self-checkout, which Basalone said was “as false as false can be.”
“We believe in people,” he said. “We’re not trying to get rid of crew members for efficiency’s sake.”
Basalone told the podcast host that he had once tried to use a self-checkout kiosk and had to get help from an employee.
“I was in a store, and I couldn't get the thing to scan,” he said. “I do this for a living and I can’t get this thing to work.”
The CEO’s proclamation comes at a time when grocery stores across North America are turning more to self-checkout to cut costs.
A Kroger's in the Nashville suburbs made national headlines last month when it converted to self-checkout only. Another nearby Kroger has plans to do the same, according to local news reports.
And earlier this month the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation detailed shoppers' concerns about several grocery stores that offered only self-checkout in the Edmonton area.
Complaints included glitches and a lack of available staff to answer questions. A customer with a disability told the CBC self-checkouts were difficult to use and demeaning.
Trader Joe’s is renowned for its customer service, and plenty of articles have been written about its superiority to other grocery chains in that category.
Basalone also insisted that Trader Joe’s cashiers are not trained to flirt with customers.
“Definitely, no,” he said when Trader Joe’s Vice President of Marketing Tara Miller, who was also on the podcast, asked him to dispel that rumor.
“The last thing we're going to do is provide scripts for people,” he said. “It works so much better when you just get to be yourself.”
Miller thanked him for the clarification.
“It’s something that will not die out in the world,” she said.
