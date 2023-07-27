Land Cruiser Returns to US: Toyota’s Historic Model About to Debut

After a years-long absence, Toyota will debut its iconic Land Cruiser during a news event on Aug. 1, bringing the vehicle back to North America for the first time since 2021, according to a post made on Instagram Wednesday.

The Japanese manufacturer had previously launched a new Land Cruiser in Aug. 2021, the first revamp for the model since 2007, but it was not distributed in the U.S.

"Greatness awaits on the horizon. The all-new 2024 #LandCruiser will make its world debut on August 1st at 9:20 p.m. ET. #LetsGoPlaces," the automaker wrote in its post.

The automaker has teased the return of the Land Cruiser for months. Last December, an executive told Motors News that the return was possible, but there was silence for months after. But, in June Toyota broke the silence, seemingly announcing the off-roaders' return on Instagram, and a July 6 press release reiterated the off-roaders' comeback.

“With 65 years of heritage, you can choose to slow down or reinvent yourself. We chose the latter. Stay tuned for more updates,” the release stated.

Details about the revitalized Land Cruiser are unknown, although there's been plenty of speculation. Trade publications have reported that the new model may be based on the 2024 Lexus GX or the Land Cruiser Prado.

The Land Cruiser was based on a jeep created by Toyota for the Korean War and was eventually introduced in the 1950s as a civilian vehicle. Over the decades, the Land Cruiser has been modified and reimagined, giving rise to its status as a legendary vehicle.

But, just before it was discontinued, it had a very small presence in the U.S. marketplace. Just slightly more than 3,000 Land Cruisers were sold each year in the U.S., while more than 40,000 were sold in Australia, according to a 2019 CNBC report. The lacking sales were partly due to competition by other high-end SUVs, but also because Toyota didn't spend much on marketing in the U.S., according to the report.

The vehicle became popular in Japan during the COVID-19 pandemic, with demand for the model pushing back delivery time to four or five years to meet the demand.

Toyota is set to bring its Land Cruiser back to the U.S., two years after it was discontinued due to low sales. (Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images)

"The delivery time for ordering from now on may be about 4 years. We will do our utmost to shorten the delivery time of our customers, and we appreciate your understanding," the automaker said, according to FOX Business.

Although the Land Cruiser saw low sales before it was discontinued, sales of its older 1980s-era models have soared, according to Bloomberg. The price of some models has jumped from $11,600 to $40,000 over the last five years, according to BringaTrailer.com.

Toyota’s competitors have likewise brought back new models of their historic vehicles over the last few years. In 2021, after 24 years, Ford brought back the iconic Ford Bronco with a modern update as a challenge to Jeep’s Wranglers, which dominate the off-road market. Land Rover launched a new Defender a few years, while just last year General Motors began delivering an electric version of the Hummer.

The Land Cruiser will officially make its debut on at 9:20 p.m. EST on Aug. 1.