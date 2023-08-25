Tory Burch Co-Founder Lists Miami Home For $49 Million 

J. Christopher Burch, investor and ex-husband of fashion designer Tory Burch, put his Miami Beach waterfront property on the market for $49 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The three-quarters of an acre property includes a 7,000 square foot main home, a guest house with two apartments, views of downtown and a dock on Biscayne Bay.

The property includes a 139 foot waterfront and oversized dock.

The property was built in 1936 and was last sold for $14.2 million in March 2020, according to Zillow.

Burch did extensive renovation on the property including adding air conditioning and updating and expanding the kitchen, complete with a built-in rotisserie oven.

Other amenities on the property include oak floors and a pool area with a hot tub, cold plunge, sauna and shower.

“I thought I’d be spending the rest of my wonderful days in the house,” Burch told The Wall Street Journal, but “it was just too large.”