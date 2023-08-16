One of the most powerful female bankers in America is now at the center of a case against JPMorgan Chase brought by lawyers for the U.S. Virgin Islands who are probing her relationship to dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Yet another explosive court filing on Tuesday continues to spread the taint of Epstein's crimes, and the USVI legal team seems to have a new target -- JPMorgan’s Asset and Wealth Management CEO Mary Callahan Erdoes, a close lieutenant of CEO Jamie Dimon.

Erdoes, the 56-year-old private banking chief, is a key player in a raft of filings with a New York federal court on Tuesday. Her name appears 35 times in the 147-page document.

The USVI is alleging that top executives at JPMorgan Chase’s Private Bank ignored internal pressure to drop Epstein as a client after his 2008 sex crime conviction in large part because of his deep connections to the wealthy and powerful.

Erdoes has held her leadership role at the Private Bank since 2005. According to lawyers for the USVI, she also maintained a direct client relationship with Epstein for more than a decade.

In Tuesday’s filing, the USVI lays out a pattern of communication dating from 2006 to 2013 that purports to demonstrate that Erdoes was aware of Epstein’s attraction to young girls, his arrest for underage solicitation in 2006 and his 2008 guilty plea to those charges.

More important, the USVI filing deepens its case that Erdoes decided to keep working with Epstein through other clients after the bank closed his accounts in 2013.

An exchange included in the filing involves Erdoes and an unnamed person emailing about an event Erdoes attended in May 2008.

Erdoes writes that the event “has turned into a cheezy broker fest” and has become “totally not cool.”

The unnamed person replies, in what appears to be a joke about Epstein's proclivity for underage women: “Epstein there with [M]iley [C]yrus?”

In 2008, Cyrus was a 15-year-old sitcom star on the Disney Channel.

Roughly a month after this email exchange, Epstein pleaded guilty to procuring an underage prostitute.

Other email conversations involve former Asset and Wealth Management CEO James "Jes" Staley describing Epstein’s mental state to Erdoes in the wake of his 2006 arrest and her decision to retain him as a client.

Erdoes reported to Staley and succeeded him as CEO of Asset and Wealth Management in 2009.

The USVI documents also attempt to establish the direct role Erdoes played in opening a Private Bank account for former White House Counsel Kathy Ruemmler on the advice of Epstein in 2019 -- six years after JPMorgan supposedly severed its relationship with him.

“Jeffrey wanted me to reach out to you re his very good friend and former White House counsel to Pres. Barak [sic] Obama, Kathy Ruemmler,” wrote Epstein’s longtime assistant Lesley Groff to Erdoes in 2019. “She would like to open an account with JPM. Jeffrey requests she deal with you personally. Might this be possible?”

“I dont handle accounts myself but we will definitley [sic] get her in the right hands,” Erdoes replied.

Mary Callahan Erdoes, CEO of JPMorgan Asset and Wealth Management, at a conference in New York City last June. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Groff responded: “...Mary, Jeffrey just thought that kathy is one of the most powerful women in washington and thought you two would bond.”

Erdoes then endorsed Ruemmler internally, emailing JPMorgan’s general counsel that Ruemmler was “a rock star litigator.”

Ruemmler would go on to become a partner at Goldman Sachs. She currently holds the role of Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel.

But despite the apparent refocusing of the USVI’s legal team, the bank does not appear to wavering in its support of Erdoes.

“Mary Erdoes and others exited him as a client six years before he was charged with human trafficking,” JPMorgan spokesperson Patricia Wexler told The Messenger. “Mary has always held herself and her colleagues to the highest standards of integrity and trust, leading the Asset & Wealth Management business by example. Her competence and character are top-notch, and she is consistently recognized as one of the top executives in financial services.”

JPMorgan also told The Messenger in a statement that “any association with Epstein was a mistake and in hindsight we regret it, but we did not help him commit his heinous crimes. We would never have continued to do business with him if we believed he was engaged in an ongoing sex trafficking operation.”

The USVI is attempting to prove that JPMorgan was complicit in Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking, and both sides are now engaged in tit-for-tat legal maneuvering.

The USVI's latest drop of emails and allegations comes after a massive filing by JPMorgan on Monday.

JPMorgan lawyers are seeking to show that the government of the U.S. territory did not properly oversee the behavior of a wealthy registered criminal who lived on his own private island in the Caribbean archipelago and is now trying to lay blame for its inaction on the megabank.

“Rather than account for its own failures to investigate and monitor this criminal under its jurisdiction, USVI blames a bank that did not have USVI’s authority to enforce any law,” JPMorgan spokesperson Wexler told The Messenger.

USVI lawyers appear to focusing on Erdoes to pierce the human shield that is former JPMorgan Private Bank chief Staley, whom the bank has countersued for what it claims was a close personal relationship with Epstein that he failed to disclose to superiors.