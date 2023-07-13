Top Fund Managers Predict That U.S. Dollar Has Peaked

Major investment firms such as AllianceBernstein and UBS Asset Management say slowing inflation and the end of interest-rate spikes will start weakening the U.S. dollar, which in turn will allow some foreign currencies to strengthen, according to Bloomberg.

“Broadly we would probably assume that the U.S. dollar has had its peak and there might be room for other currencies to perform better in the latter half of 2023-2024,” AllianceBernstein co-head of Asia Pacific fixed income Brad Gibson told Bloomberg.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index, which tracks the performance of the U.S. dollar against 10 leading currencies, reached a 15-month low Wednesday, down 11 percent from its September peak.

A number of firms are now betting on other currencies. Investment managers at M&G Investments and Lombard Odier expect to see continued gains with the Japanese yen, which has rallied 4% in the past five sessions, according to Bloomberg.

Lombard Odier is also betting on the Swiss franc, which rose on Wednesday to its highest level against the dollar since 2015, as well as the euro, which is currently valued at $1.12, its strongest level in more than a year, according to Bloomberg

UBS Asset Management believes that currencies from such Latin American countries as Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Colombia will outperform against the U.S. dollar. “We like them due to the high yield, double digit carry they offer,” UBS Portfolio Manager Shamaila Khan told Bloomberg.

However, not everyone is convinced the U.S. dollar will continue to weaken.

“We haven't been taking much risk” on foreign currencies, Insight Investment Manager Brendan Murphy told Bloomberg.

Murphy argues that U.S. economy is doing better compared to Europe and China. He also says there is no guarantee that interest rates will go lower anytime soon, especially if inflation keeps exceeding the Federal Reserve's target.