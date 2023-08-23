‘Today’s Climate Crisis is Tomorrow’s Banking Crisis,’ Report Warns - The Messenger
‘Today’s Climate Crisis is Tomorrow’s Banking Crisis,’ Report Warns

Banks are increasingly stuck with uninsured properties as insurance companies pull out of certain states

Al Lewis
A vehicle is partially submerged in floodwaters after Tropical Storm Hilary moved through the area on August 21, 2023 in Cathedral City, California. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Rising losses from extreme weather events will eventually mount on the balance sheets of banks, according to a report released Wednesday by public interest group, Better Markets.

As insurance companies pull out of states like Florida and California, and as premiums rise across the nation, lenders risk holding mortgages on uninsured properties in harms way of more frequent storms, according to "The Unseen Banking Crisis Concealed Behind the Climate Crisis,"

“There's a major untold story behind the unprecedented climate disasters pummeling the country and capturing the headlines: Today’s climate crisis is tomorrow’s banking crisis," said Dennis M. Kelleher, CEO of Better Markets.  

The Better Markets report counts 15 confirmed extreme weather disasters in the U.S. this year as of Aug. 8, the day Maui suffered the deadliest wildfire in U.S. history.

Each of these events ended with losses exceeding $1 billion. That's not counting, Hurricane Hilary, which made landfall in California on Sunday, and Tropical Storm Harold drenching South Texas on Tuesday.

This year's damages are on track to exceed the $26.5 billion in losses that the U.S. property and casualty industry suffered last year, and that was up substantially from the $5 billion toll in 2021.

"To limit their losses from climate events, insurance companies are going bankrupt and withdrawing from high-risk markets," Kelleher said. "Consumers and businesses seeking insurance in those states and areas have less choice and face higher costs for insurance if they can get coverage at all."

The slow-grinding trend will turn many once-vibrant communities into ghost towns. "Communities will deteriorate as home values decline, small business close, outmigration increases, and uninsured or underinsured consumers and businesses face bankruptcy," Kelleher said.

The group warns that banking regulators and the Financial Stability Oversight Council have been lax in recognizing this ongoing threat. Banks and other lenders should be required to assess their exposure to losses from extreme weather events and develop a plan to mitigate them, their report recommends.

"Climate disasters are bad enough," Kelleher said. "A banking disaster on top of that will make everything much worse.”

