Toast Drops Controversial 99-Cent Fee for Online Orders

The company's decision came after fierce opposition to the move

Published |Updated
Patrick Cooley
Toast said it’s online ordering app will not charge a fee after all.Sutiporn Somnam/Getty Images

Following pushback from restaurants and their patrons, the software company Toast announced it would drop a controversial 99-cent fee it had tacked on to online orders that exceed $10.

In a statement, however, the CEO of the Boston-Based company — which provides point-of-sale software to roughly 85,000 U.S. restaurants and offers an online food ordering app — left the door open to charging fees in the future.

In a note to clients posted on the company’s website, CEO Chris Comparato said adding the fee was “the wrong decision.”

“While we had the best of intentions — to keep costs low for our customers — that is not how the change was perceived by some of you,” he wrote. The decision to drop the fee was made after extensive discussions with customers, Comparato said.

The CEO then added, “we also must acknowledge that innovation requires investment,” seeming to indicate the company could reverse course again and add fees in the future.

“Like any business, as we add new capabilities to our existing product suite we will adjust pricing thoughtfully to help fund product investments and unlock innovation that delivers value to help you thrive,” he said.

The company’s stock took a beating Wednesday morning following the company’s announcement, according to Marketwatch. Shares of the company were down around 16% as of 2 p.m.

When Toast announced the fee last month, it said the additional charge was necessary for innovation and investment. But the response from the restaurant owners — who could either absorb the extra cost or pass it on to customers already pinched from high inflation — was swift and almost uniformly negative.

In a LinkedIn post, Gardy Desrouleaux, who owns Craft Food Halls in Boston, said the decision was “disrespectful and unhospitable.”

“It is unfathomable that it would be decided to forcibly tack on a fee to already impacted consumers,” the restaurateur wrote. “It is with vigor and great urgency that I, on behalf of our restaurant communities and loyal guests, implore you to move from this unorthodox business practice.”

Restaurant Patrons who use the Toast app also took to Twitter to declare their intent to use other food ordering apps that don’t charge the fee.

A Toast spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

