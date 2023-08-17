TikTok Superstar Family D’Amelios Venture Into Food Business With ‘Be Happy Snacks’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

TikTok Superstar Family D’Amelios Venture Into Food Business With ‘Be Happy Snacks’

D'Amelio Foods will be available in fall

Published |Updated
Rocio Fabbro
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The D’Amelio family.Tylor Klipfel

TikTok’s first family, the D’Amelios, are getting into the food business.

D’Amelio Brands, founded by Heidi and Marc D’Amelio, parents to TikTok superstars Charli and Dixie, has launched its foray into food and beverages: Be Happy Snacks. The company announced the launch of D’Amelio Foods on Thursday along with a $5 million investment into the project from Fifth Growth Fund, a media, entertainment and technology investment firm.

“D'Amelio Brands' expansion into the Food & Beverage sector, fueled by FGF's investment, is a significant step in our journey of continuing to launch socially conscious brands that resonate with our audience,” said Marc D’Amelio, CEO of D’Amelio Brands.

The launch will include a line of snacks “inspired by our favorite flavors and snacks,” Marc D’Amelio said in the statement. The products will first be available in the U.S. this fall.

"With the D'Amelio family's ability to identify Gen Z's unique tastes and preferences, this venture promises to bring fresh, high-quality, exciting products to the marketplace,” said Royce Wilson, a partner at FGF who will join the board of directors at D’Amelio Brands. “We're not just investing capital; we're investing in the future of consumer goods and the evolution of how brands connect with their audience."

D’Amelio Brands was founded in 2022 and received $6 million in seed round funding, it announced last September. The company launched its first brand venture, D’Amelio Footwear, in May.

Charli D’Amelio rose to TikTok superstardom in 2019 at just 15 years old and has amassed more than 151 million followers since, making her the second most followed creator on the platform. Her older sister, Dixie, has 57 million followers and has released several singles, including “Be Happy,” which has more than 100 million streams on Spotify.

Read More

In September 2020, Dunkin' Donuts released "The Charli" and later launched "The Charli Cold Foam," collaborations with the TikToker in honor of her go-to drinks. The day The Charli launched, the Dunkin' app broke its record for daily users.

“The D'Amelio Show," a reality series following the family's day-to-day lives, was released on Hulu in September 2021.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.