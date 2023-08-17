TikTok Superstar Family D’Amelios Venture Into Food Business With ‘Be Happy Snacks’

TikTok’s first family, the D’Amelios, are getting into the food business.

D’Amelio Brands, founded by Heidi and Marc D’Amelio, parents to TikTok superstars Charli and Dixie, has launched its foray into food and beverages: Be Happy Snacks. The company announced the launch of D’Amelio Foods on Thursday along with a $5 million investment into the project from Fifth Growth Fund, a media, entertainment and technology investment firm.

“D'Amelio Brands' expansion into the Food & Beverage sector, fueled by FGF's investment, is a significant step in our journey of continuing to launch socially conscious brands that resonate with our audience,” said Marc D’Amelio, CEO of D’Amelio Brands.

The launch will include a line of snacks “inspired by our favorite flavors and snacks,” Marc D’Amelio said in the statement. The products will first be available in the U.S. this fall.

"With the D'Amelio family's ability to identify Gen Z's unique tastes and preferences, this venture promises to bring fresh, high-quality, exciting products to the marketplace,” said Royce Wilson, a partner at FGF who will join the board of directors at D’Amelio Brands. “We're not just investing capital; we're investing in the future of consumer goods and the evolution of how brands connect with their audience."

D’Amelio Brands was founded in 2022 and received $6 million in seed round funding, it announced last September. The company launched its first brand venture, D’Amelio Footwear, in May.

Charli D’Amelio rose to TikTok superstardom in 2019 at just 15 years old and has amassed more than 151 million followers since, making her the second most followed creator on the platform. Her older sister, Dixie, has 57 million followers and has released several singles, including “Be Happy,” which has more than 100 million streams on Spotify.

In September 2020, Dunkin' Donuts released "The Charli" and later launched "The Charli Cold Foam," collaborations with the TikToker in honor of her go-to drinks. The day The Charli launched, the Dunkin' app broke its record for daily users.

“The D'Amelio Show," a reality series following the family's day-to-day lives, was released on Hulu in September 2021.