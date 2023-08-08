TikTok Adds Former Amazon and Meta Execs as it Expands into E-Commerce

TikTok hired two retail executives who previously worked at Amazon and Meta to help lead its efforts to create an e-commerce business in the United States, The Information reported.

Nicolas Le Bourgeois, currently the chief operating officer of social shopping app Flip, is the former director of Amazon’s U.S. Marketplace, which he ran for eight years. Marni Levine, vice president of global support operations at Meta and previously eBay's vice president of supply operations and engagement, will join him at TikTok.

The duo will oversee U.S. e-commerce and report to ByteDance’s e-commerce chief Bob Kang, according to The Information.

The executive shake-up means that Sandie Hawkins, TikTok's U.S. general manager of e-commerce, will leave the company, according to sources with knowledge of the matter who spoke to The Information. In June, Chief Operating Officer Vanessa Pappas departed from her role after internal friction with CEO Shou Zi Chew.

The shift in TikTok leadership is occurring as CEO Zi Chew is assembling a huge e-commerce business. The video-sharing app, which has an estimated 1 billion users, already has a shop feature where users can buy and sell directly to consumers.

The company also is developing its own supply chain, according to The Information, and has inked partnership agreements with warehouse companies in the U.S. to manage packing and shipping. It's also planning to bring in brands that will sell their own products via the TikTok app.

TikTok has been offering incentives to U.S. sellers, such as covering the costs of returns and shipping, but is facing challenges in getting American merchants to join due to concerns of potential bans. The newly appointed retail executives could boost TikTok's merchant recruitment efforts.

TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment.