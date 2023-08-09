This Tesla is the Cat’s Meow

Cats in China can now get into a Cybertruck before anyone else. A cardboard one, as Tesla’s Chinese website is currently selling a Cybertruck-shaped cat box for 89 yuan—about $12.

The semi-open box, which requires assembly, is lined with moisture-proof corrugated paper embedded, the better to "meet the nature and daily needs of cats," its description says. Prospective buyers are informed they must assemble it themselves.

The electric vehicle company has a history of offering unexpected products, including a $420 tequila bottle, which is currently sold out on its website. So is a cyberwhistle made of "medical-grade stainless steel" in the shape of -- you guessed it -- a Cybertruck. It includes "an integrated attachment feature for added versatility." Whatever that means.

Tesla unveiled its first Cybertruck in July, built at the company's factory in Texas. Mass production of the truck is expected to begin in 2024.

The company's U.S. online shop also lists such products as sipping glasses, backpacks, a belt buckle and a branding iron.

If you don't like the catbox, you'll want think twice before returning it. A note after the product includes this warning: "This product needs to be DIY. Once it is folded and installed, it cannot be returned if there is no quality problem."