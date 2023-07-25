This Luxe Hamptons Home Promises to Deliver Your Champagne Dreams for $125 Million - The Messenger
This Luxe Hamptons Home Promises to Deliver Your Champagne Dreams for $125 Million

How quickly will this tricked-out home sell, especially since another Hamptons property asking $150 million has sat on the market for a year?

Published |Updated
Lily Meier
Serhant broker, Craig Beem, said the listing is “almost like a hotel.” Lena Yaremenko

The champagne vending machine might even be included.

One of the more expensive properties in the Hamptons, an area known for its high price tag and luxury, listed this month at an asking price of $125 million.

The modern beach house in the hamlet of Bridgehampton is 10,000 square feet with eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms, according to the listing. The property boasts a 16-car garage, heated pool and outdoor kitchen station. Outside vacationers will find a putting green, shuffleboard and flatscreen. 

"Some billionaire is going to take this down just because they can," Craig Beem, the listing's broker with Serhant, told The Messenger.

Beem said the estate is “almost like a hotel.” 

A living room in the home features a Moet & Chandon vending machine. Credit: Lena Yaremenko 

The current owner brought in an eye popping $4 million through renting the property for two months, according to a source close to the transaction. The owner's identity was not disclosed.

This property, if sold at asking, would be just shy of the record for most expensive sale in the luxury New York beach town, a home that went for $137 million in 2014, reported CNBC

The most expensive property currently on the market in the Hamptons right now is going for $150 million in Southampton, and has been sitting on the market for just under a year.

As for the Bridgehampton home, there is a $80 million new pre-construction lot held by the same owner next to the mansion, which could be combined with the lot for $200 million, Beem said.

