Thinking About Buying Weed On Your Debit Card? Think Again

Mastercard is cracking down on debit card purchases of marijuana.

The company told payment processors — financial institutions that connect Mastercard to all sorts of vendors, including marijuana dispensaries — to stop allowing the transactions, according to a statement from Mastercard provided to The Messenger Wednesday.

“In accordance with our policies, we instructed the financial institutions that offer payments services to cannabis merchants and connects them to Mastercard to terminate the activity,” the company said. Mastercard sent cease and desist letters to the payment processors last week, according to Bloomberg. The company declined The Messenger's request to provide additional details.

Credit card companies are hesitant to allow debit card purchases of cannabis. StockstudioX/Getty Images

The move by Mastercard could mark a second wave of crackdowns on the marijuana industry. Last year, payment companies including Visa restricted the use of cashless ATMs where customers could use their credit cards to pay for marijuana purchases through a point-of-sale device. Cannabis is legal in 24 states as of 2023, from Minnesota to Connecticut, but credit card companies have resisted allowing purchases because sales are still prohibited at the federal level.

“Our rules require our customers to conduct lawful activity where they are licensed to use our brands,” said the Mastercard statement. "The federal government considers cannabis sales illegal, so these purchases are not allowed on our systems.”

A further tightening could deal a financial blow to dispensaries by forcing their customers to use cash. Cash-only businesses can have a higher security risk, and customers don’t carry nearly as much cash as they used to, according to American Express and the Federal Reserve.