These Student Loan Borrowers Are Seeing ‘Balance: $0’

The day after a federal court dismissed a last-minute challenge to a Biden administration plan to forgive $39 billion in student loans, some borrowers have started announcing on social media that their student loan balance is now zero.

The forgiveness stems from an effort by the Department of Education to fix account errors for people with federal loans in programs that waived balances after 20 to 25 years. In some cases, payments were not correctly accounted for, resulting in 804,000 borrowers not getting the forgiveness they had already earned, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said on Monday night.

His statement came hours after a federal judge in Michigan dismissed a suit from the Cato Institute and Mackinac Center for Public Policy trying to block the plan. Borrowers will be notified by email when their loans have been discharged, and all the loans that qualify will see zero balances in the coming weeks, Cardona said.

“We are standing up for borrowers who did everything right, but whose progress toward forgiveness went uncounted due to past administrative failures,” Cardona said.

Some borrowers aren’t waiting for an email from their servicers, the companies that handle the billing. They’ve started checking their student loan balances online.

“So I haven't gotten the official letter, but this balance used to be $209k. Thank you Biden administration for fixing this program,” one Facebook user said on Tuesday, posting a picture of her account’s zero balance.

Another said: "After 23 years of paying student loans, I can finally say I'm done paying. What a huge relief."

The $39 billion of forgiveness comes six weeks after the Supreme Court struck down a broader debt relief plan that would have forgiven up to $20,000 for 40 million student loan borrowers. Writing for the majority opinion in Biden v. Nebraska, Chief Justice John Roberts said that the law “provides no authorization” for the plan, which was not approved by Congress.

“The Supreme Court struck down something that hadn’t been authorized by Congress, but all of the income-driven repayment plans involved in the $39 billion of forgiveness were authorized by Congress,” said Mark Kantrowitz, a nationally recognized student loan expert and author.