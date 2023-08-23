There’s a Shocking Shortage of Bus Drivers This Back-To-School Season 

Going back to the classroom is always stressful as summer ends, but this year's return is being snarled by an unusually severe shortage of bus drivers.
The problem is so acute that Philadelphia's public school district is offering parents $300 a month to drive their children to school instead of utilizing taxpayer-funded school bus services. More than 8,000 Chicago public schools didn't have bus service when schools opened on Monday.
The district, one of the nation's largest, later said it had only half the drivers needed, and that only 7,000 or so “diverse learners” and students in temporary living situations would be accommodated.
Some 92% of nationwide school representatives surveyed by Hop Skip Drive, a Los Angeles-based ride-sharing company that provides school transportation, flagged a lack of drivers in their districts. Causes for driver shortages include a loss of drivers to private industry, retirement and low wages.
Some 26 million students in the United States, or roughly half the school-age population, take 480,000 buses to and from school each day, according to the New York School Bus Contractors Association. School busses are the largest mass transit program in the country.
The average school bus driver salary in the U.S. is just over $37,000, salary.com says, which is well under the national average for all professions of just under $60,000.
