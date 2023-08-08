Biden White House Pays Women Employees 20% Less than Men

Women employees at the White House make an average of 80 cents for every dollar their male colleagues earn, according to new data from the Biden administration.

The data, which detailed the income of more than 440 employees as of June 30, show that the median salary for a woman on President Joe Biden’s staff is $84,000. For men, it's an estimated $105,000.

The White House released a spreadsheet with names and salaries of the employees on July 1. The Wall Street Journal computed the averages in an Aug. 7 editorial.

Women filling lower-paying positions, such as staff assistant, average $51,000 a year. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre earns $180,000.

This spreadsheet raises questions about President Biden's commitment to his progressive ideals of "equity," which he promoted during this year's Equal Pay Day on March 14.

In March 2022, President Biden addressed pay equity concerns, declaring that “We still have work to do.” He added that on average, “women working full-time, year-round, earned 83 cents for every dollar paid to their average male counterpart.”

Women continue to be overrepresented in lower-paying occupations, which may contribute to gender differences in pay, according to the Pew Research Center, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank. The gender pay gap, the center found, hasn't changed in nearly 20 years. In 2002, women earned 80% of what men earned. Two decades later, Pew said, women earned only 82% of their male counterparts.

Mark J. Perry, a senior fellow at the left-leaning American Enterprise Institute and an economics and finance professor at the University of Michigan’s Flint's School of Management, has argued that for women to earn more, they would have to work in more dangerous jobs.

His Equal Occupational Fatality Day tracker, introduced in 2010, looks at how many years women can work in relatively safe jobs before they experience the same number of deaths faced by men in the prior year.

Because more men than women work in higher-paying, higher-risk occupations like roofing, construction, farming and mining, reducing the gender pay gap by putting more women in those jobs would result in several thousand more women killed each year,” he wrote in a March 30 blog post on AEI’s website.