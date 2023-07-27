The Wealthy Use Donations That Don’t Benefit The Public to Bank Big Tax Breaks, ProPublica Finds

Private foundations are primarily cast as a way for the ultra-wealthy to donate valuable artwork, property, stocks or cash for the benefit of the public.

But a new ProPublica investigation found that some affluent donors are backpedaling on the pledges they make about those public benefits, all while reaping significant tax breaks.

Unlike a public charity that anyone can give to, such as the Salvation Army, private foundations are typically funded by a single person or family, such as The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The donor maintains significant control over the organization and its activities.

The tax benefits include an immediate deduction — up to 30% of adjusted gross income, a common measure of income, for cash gifts, and up to 20% of adjusted gross income for long-term appreciated publicly traded assets, Fidelity Investments says. Donations of securities can see a capital gains tax bill wiped away. While private foundations are exempt from federal income tax, their investment income is subject to an excise tax of 1.39%. Private foundations are required under Internal Revenue Service rules to distribute each year roughly 5% of the prior’s year’s net investment assets, Foundation Source says.

The ProPublica report published Wednesday cited the case of billionaire Charles Johnson, who ultimately reaped a $38 million tax deduction after donating his Carolands Chateau in Hillsborough, California, in 2013 to his Charles Johnson Foundation. As part of the transfer, Johnson promised that the 108-year-old estate would be open to the public and “fulfill its charitable and educational purpose by opening the chateau to the public. Johnson and his wife, Ann Johnson, lived in the Gilded Age mansion for a decade before giving it to the foundation.

The 110-room Beaux-Arts/American Renaissance structure is on the National Register of Historic Places. In 2014, Johnson told California tax officials that the chateau would be open to the public on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

None of that happened.

Instead, visitors have to apply for admission tickets lottery-style for a two-hour visit on a Wednesday at 1 p.m., ProPublica said. It's unclear when that change was made. According to the filing, Johnson said the shift in visitor hours would be implemented during 2013 and 2014.

Despite restricting visitor access, Johnson, a part-owner of the San Francisco Giants NFL football team and Republican party mega-donor, collected more than $38 million in tax savings during a five-year period, ProPublica said, citing confidential tax records. Johnson currently resides in Palm Beach, Florida and has a net worth of $5.2 billion, according to Forbes. It's not clear whether the restricted access violates any IRS rules.

Former IRS lawyer Philip Hackney, now a professor at the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Law, told The Messenger Thursday that “private foundations are ripe for misuse.”

On average, the nation's tax collector reviews only 225 of the 100,000 tax returns filed each year filed by private foundations, ProPublica said. The report cited fresh Federal Reserve economic data showing that private foundations in the U.S. hold over $1 trillion in assets.