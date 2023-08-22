The Wealthy Are Seizing on Miami’s Hot Real Estate Market

Florida, a burgeoning hot spot for the ultrawealthy, is home to 92 of the nation’s 775 billionaires, including 12 who live in Miami, according to a Forbes tracker.

Miami homes sell for a median price of $720,000 as of Aug. 21, according to Redfin, but luxury properties go for much more. In June, Amazon - founder Jeff Bezos made headlines when he purchased a 9,300 square-foot Miami “Billionaire Bunker” for $68 million.

Some 522 luxury homes were sold during the three months ended June 30, according to Redfin data provided to The Messenger. While that number represents a nearly 41% decline from the prior year, the median sales price rose 5.45%. Rising prices could mean that lower sales volumes are not for lack of demand but rather lower inventory levels, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Journal compiled a list of other properties purchased by the ultrarich in recent years. Here are the big buys they listed: