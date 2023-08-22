The Wealthy Are Seizing on Miami’s Hot Real Estate Market - The Messenger
The Wealthy Are Seizing on Miami’s Hot Real Estate Market

Jeff Bezos and Ken Griffin have both purchased properties worth tens of millions of dollars

Laura Bratton
Amazon founder Bezos joins a long list of wealthy residents on exclusive Indian Creek Island in Miami.CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Florida, a burgeoning hot spot for the ultrawealthy, is home to 92 of the nation’s 775 billionaires, including 12 who live in Miami, according to a Forbes tracker.

Miami homes sell for a median price of $720,000 as of Aug. 21, according to Redfin, but luxury properties go for much more. In June, Amazon-founder Jeff Bezos made headlines when he purchased a 9,300 square-foot Miami “Billionaire Bunker” for $68 million.

Some 522 luxury homes were sold during the three months ended June 30, according to Redfin data provided to The Messenger. While that number represents a nearly 41% decline from the prior year, the median sales price rose 5.45%. Rising prices could mean that lower sales volumes are not for lack of demand but rather lower inventory levels, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Journal compiled a list of other properties purchased by the ultrarich in recent years. Here are the big buys they listed:

  • Citadel Chief Executive Officer Ken Griffin moved to Miami from Chicago in 2022 and purchased the $107 million Arsht Estate with two separate houses. One of the houses, Indian Spring, includes a six-car garage and tennis court. Griffin is the state’s wealthiest billionaire, with a net worth of $32.7 billion, according to Forbes.
  • Griffin also bought a teardown on exclusive Star Island in 2022 for $75 million, according to The Journal. 
  • An unknown buyer bought a $48 million waterfront property from Nathan Leight, the founder of private equity firm Terrapin Partners.
  • The founder of the travel site Kayak, Steve Hafner, purchased a seven-bedroom condo for $40 million in 2021. The 10,000 square-foot structure features a 40-foot infinity pool, according to Mansion Global.
