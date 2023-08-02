Trump Fave ‘Sound of Freedom’ Is Scoring at the Box Office

While the success of Barbie and Oppenheimer has grabbed much of the box office attention these days, an independent and controversial movie about child sex trafficking is quietly becoming one of the top-grossing movies of the summer.

Sound of Freedom had brought in more than $151 million in ticket sales as of Monday, making it the third-highest grossing July release after Barbie and Oppenheimer, according to Boxofficemojo.com.

While not Barbie numbers — Greta Gerwig’s movie about the iconic toy is on pace to gross over $1 billion, according to some analysts — those results aren't bad considering Sound of Freedom’s reported budget of around $14 million.

The unlikely entry into the summer movie lexicon is a darling of the right. The movie follows real life anti-sex trafficking activist Tim Ballard on a fictionalized mission to save Honduran children from a trafficking ring. Donald Trump screened the film at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and the movie has been heavily promoted on right-wing news outlets.

Which is why, even as it rakes in cash, the film is generating its share of controversy. Sound of Freedom is abundantly mentioned in media preferred by proponents of QAnon conspiracies, according to NPR. QAnon claims that a cabal of Democrat politicians and celebrities are engaged in kidnapping and molesting children for satanic rituals.

The film makes no mention of QAnon or any of its claims, but star Jim Caviezel, who plays Ballard, recited QAnon talking points with conservative media personality and former Trump advisor Steve Bannon, NPR reported.

Ballard and the studio behind the movie, Angel Studios, have publicly rejected the notion of a connection with QAnon, according to press reports. But Ballard did talk of raiding a West African “baby factory” in a story that closely mirrors some QAnon claims, according to Insider.

And he has proven a lightning rod for other controversy. Ballard had been head of the non-profit Operation Underground Railroad, an organization that says it saves children from sex traffickers, but left earlier this year after co-workers made unspecified allegations against him, according to Vice News.

Vice reported that a series of investigations it conducted over years showed Operation Underground Railroad's claims about rescues were distorted and exaggerated. And victims' advocates have taken the group to task for filming raids without regard for childrens’ privacy.

“It’s really risky to the victims,” Anne Gallagher, founding chair of the U.N. ­Inter-Agency Group on Human Trafficking and Migrant Smuggling, told the Washington Post in 2016. In addition, headline-grabbing raids deflect attention from the hard work of rehabbing victims once they are free, she said at the time.

The movie itself has also been criticized. Child sex-trafficking experts have said it creates a misleading portrait of child abductions. Most of the victims depicted in the film are preteens, but research has shown most exploited children are 15 to 17, and LGBTQ teenagers abandoned by their families are at particular risk.

“It creates harm when certain policies aren’t passed because we think trafficking looks one way and it’s another way,” Erin Albright, a former fellow for the Department of Justice’s anti-trafficking task force, told Rolling Stone. “It creates harm when victims don’t recognize themselves in these narratives.”

A representative of Angel Studios did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and contact information for Ballard and Caviezel wasn’t available.