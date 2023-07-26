The UAW-Automaker Talks May Be the Most Consequential in Decades

It’s been an unexpectedly good year for Detroit’s Big Three automakers after a series of setbacks triggered by the COVID pandemic and a subsequent shortage of semiconductor chips.

On Tuesday, General Motors delivered stronger-than-expected numbers, with CEO Mary Barra raising her full-year earnings guidance. And with Bank of America forecasting the strongest sales the industry has seen since 2019, GM’s cross-town rivals, Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis, are also looking good.

But there’s a big caveat. Earlier this month, each of the three manufacturers returned to the bargaining table with the United Auto Workers union, aiming for new four-year contracts collectively covering 144,000 U.S. hourly workers. What's at stake, and how the sides approach the dialogue, make these contract talks unprecedented in recent history because of the uncertain backdrop of the economy and Detroit's accelerating transition to electric.

Negotiations normally begin on a conciliatory note, a series of “grip-and-grin” photo ops. Not this time. New UAW President Sean Fain made a point of skipping the ceremonial handshakes.

“The members come first,” Fain said in a prepared statement. “I’ll shake hands with the CEOs when they come to the table with a deal that reflects the needs of the workers who make this industry run.”

UAW President Fain greeting the rank-and-file recently. Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Fain has made plenty of jabs since unexpectedly defeating UAW incumbent Ray Curry in a run-off election last March, shocking the union’s Establishment in what reflected growing anger among the membership.

In his first comments, Fain referred to the automakers as the “enemy.” And in a Facebook address to union members on July 11, he warned that, “If the Big Three don’t give us our fair share, then they’re choosing to strike themselves, and we’re not afraid to take action.”

There’s plenty on the union’s list, including higher wages. But one of the stickiest demands is a return of the cost-of-living allowance the union relinquished when it granted billions in concessions to the automakers during the Great Recession. With inflation running as high as 9.1% in June 2022, COLA has become a major rallying cry.

But there are other, longer-term issues, many triggered by the industry’s ongoing shift from gas to battery power.

“While battery-cars may be good for the environment, they pose serious concerns for workers, putting “a lot of jobs at risk,” cautioned Mark Wakefield, the head of the automotive practice at consultancy AlixPartners.

By Ford CEO Jim Farley’s estimate last year, it will require “40% less labor to make an electric car” once manufacturers achieve economies of scale.

Ford hopes to get there quickly. It is rapidly expanding production capacity at existing EV plants and is setting up the largest manufacturing complex in its history, the five square-mile Blue Oval City near Memphis.

Complicating matters, it is not clear whether the UAW will win the right to represent employees at that plant – or any other all-new EV assembly, battery or component plant – without a fight. That could further erode the power of a union that, as recently as 1979 represented over 1.5 million hourly workers.

One thing hasn’t changed. The UAW negotiates separate agreements with each Detroit automaker. The union traditionally focuses on the company seen as most willing to meet its demand — the so-called “strike target.” Once there’s an agreement, it pushes the remaining manufacturers to accept the same, or closely similar, terms.

The UAW-automaker talks are under way and the stakes may have never been higher for both sides. JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

As is the norm, the manufacturers say little about the negotiations on the record, though a well-placed source at Ford insisted his company does want to reward workers for what they’ve been doing. And, despite the harsh rhetoric going into this year’s talks, he insisted negotiators are working through things more rapidly than expected.

But whether that will satisfy the union is far from certain. In a break from tradition, Ford CEO Jim Farley penned an op-ed for the Detroit Free Press on June 30 that appeared to reject the idea of reviving COLA.

"We’ve heard some claims that our wages have remained stagnant, but the truth is that over the past eight years, cumulatively, UAW-Ford employees’ wage increases plus annual inflation bonuses of $1,500 per year, which exceeded the cumulative compensation gains they would have experienced under a straight cost of living adjustment," he wrote.

Whether there is wiggle room remains unclear, though several observers, speaking on background, fear Fain and his bargaining team may simply be demanding too much — and that they may have little room to back down.

“The choice of whether we go out on strike is up to the Big Three,” Margaret Mock, the UAW’s new secretary-treasurer said during a town hall Zoom meeting last month. “We will go to the limit,” she added, “to get what we need.”

The fear among many analysts is that we could see a repeat of the 2019 strike at General Motors that lasted 40 days and cost the automaker $10.7 billion in lost revenue and $3.7 billion in profits. It could also put new and potentially costly restrictions on the EV transformation

With the current contracts set to expire on September 14, CFRA analyst Garrett Nelson is far from optimistic. “We think the risk of a UAW strike potentially beginning as soon as mid-September should act as a near-term overhang as the two sides appear to remain far apart.”