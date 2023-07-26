Recession Doomsayers: Who Got It Wrong? - The Messenger
Business.
Recession Doomsayers: Who Got It Wrong?

Oh, not that many prognosticators. Just a gaggle of big-name economists, major banks — and a vocal former president

Published |Updated
Ben White
Rarely have so many been so wrong about so much. 

As of this moment, that pretty well describes almost the entire economic prognosticating community regarding the likelihood of a potentially significant recession hitting the U.S. this year in the wake of record high inflation and a super aggressive campaign by the Federal Reserve to jack up interest rates and snuff out price hikes. 

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell himself on Wednesday noted that the Fed staff, which previously forecast recession later this year, is no longer doing so. 

The wonks at the Fed have plenty of company. 

As recently as October, a survey of economists by Bloomberg News concluded that there was a 100 percent chance of recession. That recession has not arrived. 

And while Powell did not declare the Fed was done with rate hikes, it’s quite possible given trends in inflation that this was the last hike of the current cycle. Or at least the second-to-last. 

And instead of an economy drifting into recession, Powell noted that the unemployment rate remains low and consumers are plowing cash into movie tickets for “Barbie” and pricey concert seats for Taylor Swift. 

“The overall resilience of the economy, the fact that we've been able to achieve disinflation so far without any meaningful negative impact on the labor market [and] the strength of the economy, overall that's a good thing,” Powell said.

Those comments came as close as he ever would to declaring “Mission Accomplished!” on inflation. 

“It's good to see that, of course. It's also you see consumer confidence coming up and things like that," Powell added. "That will support activity going forward.” 

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell leaves all options on the table when it comes to the central bank's next moves.
Slightly satisfied? Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank's staff does not see recession in the offing.SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

To be sure, the recession prognosticators could still be vindicated if all the hikes enacted so far drive down consumer spending and business investment to the point that the economy suffers a couple quarters of negative growth. 

The Fed itself could make this happen by tightening again in September and beyond. But if current trends continue, a lot of people with very loud voices will have gotten it very wrong. Here are just a few: 

LARRY SUMMERS

Lawrence "Larry" Summers speaks at the Aspen Institute on July 2, 2015 in Aspen, Colorado.
The former Treasury Secretary was certainly right about the persistence of post-pandemic inflation. But at the moment at least, his inflation call looks off-base. Leigh Vogel/WireImage

"The chance that a recession will have begun this year in the U.S. over the next 12 months is probably about 70 percent," Summers said in April of this year. "As I put together the lags associated with monetary policy, the credit crunch risks, the need for continuing action around inflation, the risk of geo-political or other shocks affecting commodities, 70% would be the range that I would be in."

Nouriel Roubini

Dr. Nouriel Roubini, Professor, New York University speaks on stage for MegaThreats: Ten Dangerous Trends that Imperil Our Future, and How to Survive Them during The 2022 Concordia Annual Summit - Day 3 at Sheraton New York on September 21, 2022 in New York City.
The celebrity economist known as “Dr. Doom” was also among the biggest proponents of imminent recession. John Lamparski/Getty Images

“In U.S. history, over the last 60 years, there has never been an episode where inflation was above 5 percent and unemployment was below 5 percent [when] the Fed started raising rates and avoided a hard landing,” Roubini said late last year. “So history suggests it’s going to be near mission impossible to avoid a hard landing.

“I think the debate right now is not soft versus hard landing, but whether there’s going to be just a short and shallow, mild recession or whether it’s going to be severe and more protracted.” 

Former President Donald Trump

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump delivers remarks at a Nevada Republican volunteer recruiting event at Fervent: A Calvary Chapel on July 8, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Now a 2024 candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, Trump has spent a good deal of time ripping the Biden administration over inflation. He not only predicted a recession but claimed one was already under way. Mario Tama/Getty Images

"I think we're in a recession," Trump said last summer. "This is not something that's going to happen in two years ... We're in a recession, and you're driving people into a recession. And people aren't working and it's not a good time."

We were not in recession last year. We are not in recession at the moment. And joblessness remains at just 3.6 percent, complicating Trump and the entire GOP’s argument against the Biden economy in the 2024 campaign. 

Most Big Banks

Not every Wall Street bank called for recession this year. But plenty did. And many have been forced to pull back those calls. Here’s what a handful said: 

Bank of America – “Going into 2023, one expected shock remains: recession. The U.S., euro area and UK are all expected to see recessions next year, and the rest of the world should continue to weaken”

BNP Paribas -- “We expect a downturn in global GDP growth in 2023, led by recessions in both the US and the euro zone, with below-trend growth in China and many emerging markets.

Deutsche Bank -- “Our expectation for a recession in the U.S. by mid-2023 has strengthened on the back of developments since early last spring.” 

Once again, recession remains a possibility, as Powell said on Wednesday. Growth could dip below zero for a couple quarters in a row, one of the baseline measures of recession as declared by the official arbiters at the Bureau of Economic Research. But even that would not be enough. Recessions also generally require unemployment spiking and other indicators tanking. And at least as of the Barbie/Taylor Swift Summer of 2023, that doesn’t seem too likely. 

