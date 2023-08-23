The Sackler Family Was Spotted in the Hamptons Over the Weekend: Report

Members of the Sackler family, owners of OxyContin developer Purdue Pharma, were spotted at two fundraising events in the Hamptons over the weekend, according to the New York Post.

The Sacklers were once among America's elite and praised around the world as philanthropists who donated millions to educational and artistic institutions. A wave of opioid addiction that killed 645,000 people between 1999 and 2021, made the Sacklers social pariahs for the role Purdue played in allegedly exacerbating the crisis.

“The main message is that the Sacklers are persona non grata in society; it’s to the point that nobody wants to see them or be photographed with them, much less identify them,” an anonymous attendee at one of the fundraising events told the Post.

Faced with an onslaught of lawsuits, Purdue Pharma filed for bankruptcy in 2019 and agreed to pay $6 billion to settle the lawsuits; the drugmaker was dissolved in 2021. As part of its bankruptcy plan, Purdue would transform into a new entity named Knoa Pharma, with any profits allocated to fight the opioid epidemic it allegedly contributed to, and the Sacklers would depart from the Stamford, Conn.-based company it has run since 1952.

But Purdue's bankruptcy proceedings were put on hold earlier this month after the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to the Biden administration's request to block the proceedings. The government objected to a provision in Purdue's bankruptcy plan that protects the Sacklers from liability for lawsuits over their role in the epidemic.

"The plan’s release 'absolutely, unconditionally, irrevocably, fully, finally, forever and permanently releases' the Sacklers from every conceivable type of opioid-related civil claim, even claims based on fraud and other forms of willful misconduct that could not be discharged if the Sacklers filed for bankruptcy in their individual capacities," U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar argued.

Due to the recent court proceedings, and a new Netflix miniseries starring Matthew Broderick as a Richard Sackler, the family has been back in the public eye.

“The court case and Netflix film have brought up negative feelings all over again,” the attendee told the Post. “Being in the news has not been good for them socially.”

In May, the University of Oxford became the latest institution to remove the Sackler name from its buildings, Semafor reported. At least 19 other institutions have already done so, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Louvre Museum.

Several others, such as Harvard University, have been asked by protestors and activists to also drop the name, according to the Harvard Crimson.

“No family is more singularly responsible for the opioid crisis that has devastated so many lives,” Harvard Student Labor Action Movement organizer Will M. Sutton said at a protest in April, per the Crimson. “The Sackler family specifically targeted working class communities for opioid distribution, fostering and then profiting from the addiction of marginalized people.”

Correction: This story was updated to remove mention of a specific family member. Family members in the Hamptons weren't identified by name.