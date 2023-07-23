The Number of Public Pools in America is Shrinking, Report Finds

As temperatures across the United States soar to record heights, public pools are harder to find than ever thanks to disinvestment, the increasing prevalence of backyard pools, and, according to a CNN report, the legacy of segregation.

In 2015, the United States had a public pool for every 34,000 people. That number is now down to one for every 38,000 people, CNN reported, citing figures from the National Recreation and Park Association.

Those numbers are a stark contrast to the early part of the 20th century when New Deal public works projects resulted in a public pool building boom.

The federal government built more than 750 public pools — including 11 in New York City alone — and remodeled hundreds more, CNN said.

Then came a surge in private pools.

Segregated public pools were a target of the Civil Rights movement. But successful battles for integration also brought unsubstantiated rumors of Black swimmers spreading disease and racist fears of Black men flirting with white women at desegregated pools.

In response, wealthy and largely white communities began building private pools that priced out less affluent people who lived in minority communities.

“Be­ginning in the mid-1950s northern cities generally stopped building large resort pools and let the ones already constructed fall into disre­pair,” Jeff Wiltse wrote in his book “Con­tested Waters: A Social History of Swimming Pools in America.”

Around 22,000 private pools opened between 1950 and 1962, according to USA Today, almost all of them in white suburbs.

What followed was decades of disinvestment in public pools that continues to this day.

Louisville, which was singled out in reporting on the decline of public swimming on CNN and in USA Today, had 10 public pools in the 2000s, but has just five today.

“If the public pool isn’t available and open, you don’t swim,” George Sutton, 66, who lives in Louisville, told CNN.

The city’s Algonquin Park pool didn’t open this summer. The pool is being reconstructed after vandalism and a lack of investment left it unusable, according to local media outlets.

More than a half-century of disinvestment in public swimming had a lasting effect, according to a report earlier this year from the USA Swimming Foundation.

The organization found that 64% of Black Americans have little or no swimming ability, compared to 40% of white Americans.

People who can’t swim are vastly more likely to drown, according to the CDC. In a study of racial disparities in unintentional drowning conducted between 1999 and 2019, the agency found Black children are most at risk.

The wide gulf between swimming access in minority neighborhoods also contributes to a dearth of Black competitive swimmers, USA Today reported earlier this year.