The IRS Lost Millions of Tax Records, Some as Recent as 2019

The Internal Revenue Service misplaced millions of sensitive business and individual tax records, according to a report from a government watchdog.

An investigation by the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration, the official overseer of the nation's tax collector, found that the agency could not account for thousands of microfilm cartridges that contained the records, some of which are as recent as 2019. The review found "significant deficiencies" in the agency's storage and safeguarding of taxpayer information.

“Our physical inspection found empty boxes labeled as including microfilm backup cartridges with no explanation as to the location of the missing cartridges,” the report said. The microfilm cartridges are used by the agency to store tax records at a low cost.

“The personal taxpayer and tax information included on these backup cartridges is key information that can be used to commit tax refund fraud identity theft,” the watchdog added.

The overseer found seven empty boxes at the IRS's processing center in Ogden, Utah, that should have contained up to 168 cartridges with as many as 2,000 photographic images each. The agency was unable to find any cartridges holding records from fiscal year 2010 that should have been sent from the agency's Fresno, California, facility from its processing center in Kansas City, Missouri.

An additional 4,500 cartridges from fiscal year 2019 and 4,000 cartridges from fiscal year 2018 were missing at the Kansas City facility.

The IRS is required by law to destroy backup cartridges for individual tax records after 30 years and for business tax records after 75 years. Annual inventories of the cartridges are also required at the agency’s three tax processing centers in Austin, Texas, Kansas City, Missouri, and Ogden, Utah.

But the report also found that the IRS kept records on file that should have been destroyed, and could not provide a time frame of when the last required annual inventory was conducted.

IRS management agreed to complete a “detailed” inventory of its microfilm cartridges by October and to report on any discrepancies.