The Impossible Feat That Powell and the Fed Just May Pull Off

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues will almost certainly bump interest rates up by another quarter point on Wednesday afternoon while keeping open the option of another hike or two if inflation halts its sharply downward trend.

What they will not do – even though it might thrill some inside the central bank – is raise the football high in the air and spike it as hard as they possibly can, followed by an elaborate end zone dance sure to make onto ESPN’s SportsCenter.

Because all caveats aside (and yes there are serious caveats), Powell and his Fed colleagues stand on the precipice of doing what almost the entire economic world thought entirely impossible this time last year. That is taking a post-pandemic economy battered with 40-year high inflation (over nine percent just a year ago) and landing as smoothly as Captain "Sully" Sullenberger putting his Airbus down on the Hudson.

And all that accomplished with job gains continuing, recession nowhere in immediate view and doomsayers who predicted a meltdown that would kill President Joe Biden’s hopes for a second term suddenly gone silent.

“We’re in a historically strong position, compared to other countries and compared to past recoveries as well,” said Brian Deese, who served as National Economic Council Chair under Biden during the worst of the inflation spike and regularly suggested to reporters and economists that their dire prognostications of economic doom were overwrought.

“No one should take anything for granted,” Deese told The Messenger on Tuesday. “But we’ve seen an outcome so far over the last 12 months that many thought was improbable and others thought was impossible. And it’s the result of both sound fiscal and monetary policy.”

As for the caveats, a recession following the Fed’s rapid campaign of rate hikes over the last 12 months certainly remains a possibility later this year or early next. And the Fed could decide to do one more hike in September.

Big Minefields Remain

Wage inflation could push higher. Consumers, long-harassed by rising costs more than offsetting fatter paychecks, could finally give out. Much higher rates on all kinds of consumer loans from mortgages to cars and credit cards could help push the economy into reverse, even if only briefly. And big minefields still exist in the commercial real estate market and other pockets of the economy.

But where the U.S. economy stands now – with job gains still hitting over 200,00 per month, the unemployment rate at just 3.6 percent and forecasts for second-quarter growth at about 2.4 percent – is in sharp contrast to predictions last fall.

At that point, the Bloomberg consensus of economists predicted a 100 percent chance of recession by this fall. A recent Wall Street Journal poll of economists slashed that number nearly in half, to 54 percent.

Most, though not all, blue-chip Wall Street economic prognosticators also took as a near lock last summer the notion that getting from over 9 percent inflation to anywhere close to the Fed’s preferred target of around 2 percent would require recession-triggering rate hikes.

Because history suggested it was so.

Out of the last nine times the Fed embarked on this kind of rate hiking campaign, eight ended in recession. Republicans, and even some moderate Democratic economists, predicted the Biden White House’s stimulus spending binge through 2022 would further goose inflation and ensure recession.

Instead, at least for the moment, the targeted spending aimed at shoring up supply lines and boosting domestic business spending on semiconductors appears more likely to boost productivity and wages over time. And GOP plans to make the 2024 campaign about sky-high inflation and a faltering economy are on pause and could remain so.

Fed Chair Powell may silence the purveyors of economic doom and gloom. OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

A Different Animal

Should the Fed in fact manage to keep tamping inflation down towards its goal without spiking unemployment and crushing growth, it will provide ripe fodder for economic textbooks, with the likely conclusion that the Covid-19 induced inflation shock – born of limited supplies of goods and workers and rapidly increasing demand – was, in fact, different.

And recent signals point toward positive economic developments rather than negative. The Conference Board’s July consumer confidence index ripped up to 117.0 from 110.1, well above the consensus 111.8 and the highest level since July 2021. It is now 21.7 points above its recent cycle low, reached last summer.

Citigroup’s economic “surprise index,” which plots economic data against investor expectations, just hit its highest level in two years. Stock markets continue to march higher after getting knocked back by bank failures and recession fears earlier this year. Nearly four out of five companies that have posted second-quarter earnings thus far this month have beaten expectations.

The employment-to-population ratio – a key indicator of inflationary pressures in the jobs market – is now once again improving, though it remains at historically low levels.

There will be no ball-spiking when the Fed issues its decision on Wednesday and Powell takes to the microphones. That’s because while many measures of inflation are falling, not all are. And more conservative economists still see a strong risk that growth will in fact stall out.

“We are all rooting for a ‘soft landing’ in which inflation continues to glide down toward the U.S. Federal Reserve’s 2% target without the economy shrinking,” American Enterprise Institute’s Michael Strain wrote in a recent post. “But I worry that a recession in the next year is much more likely than not. After all, underlying inflation is still double the Fed’s target, and its downward trend has not made meaningful progress in 2023.”