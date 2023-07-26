The Iconic 911 Will be Porsche’s Only Gas-Powered Model - The Messenger
Business.
The Iconic 911 Will be Porsche’s Only Gas-Powered Model

German automaker will keep the 911 gas-powered 'as long as possible' as it electrifies rest of fleet

Aysha Qamar
A Porsche 911 on display at Porsche Downtown LA auto dealership on September 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Allison Dinner/Getty Images

Porsche will keep making a gas-powered 911 sports car "as long as possible" as it pivots toward electrifying the rest of its lineup, with plans to have EVs make up 80% of its sales by 2030, a top executive at the German automaker told Reuters.

Porsche is planning to gradually electrify the Macan compact SUV, followed by the 718 sports car, and then the full-size Cayenne SUV. That would leave the 911 as the only Porsche with an internal-combustion engine.

The 911, among the most iconic sports cars in the world, accounted for 13% of Porsche's sales last year.

While Porsche did not previously share any plans publicly about having a single internal-combustion-engine (ICE) model, the company has previously shared plans to go electric. But according to Auto Evolution, those plans were put on hold after Porsche's boss Oliver Blume jumped to Volkswagen last year.

Porsche is also heavily invested in an e-fuel strategy that is separate from its EV plans. E-fuel, which is made from captured carbon dioxide and renewably produced hydrogen, may be granted an exemption from the EU's landmark announcement that gas and diesel-powered vehicles will be banned starting in 2035.

Meanwhile, the Italian supercar maker Lamborghini recently announced it would start phasing out ICE engines in the coming years as part of a plan to go fully electric.

