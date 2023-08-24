The Housing Markets Still Getting Interest (and the Ones That Should Be)

Where are house hunters still looking in this tough real estate market?

Midwest markets that first-time buyers might still be able to afford and Northeast suburbs offering a decent commute to big city jobs.

Realtor.com’s annual list of the 50 zip codes getting the most attention from prospective homebuyers ranks the Columbus, Ohio suburb of Gahanna as the hottest in the U.S., followed by Southington, Connecticut, Ridgewood, New Jersey, and Andover, Massachusetts. The real estate site said Gahanna’s lower-priced homes, desirable food and art scene, and large share of people 25 to 34 make it particularly appealing to younger buyers.

“As many companies continue to call employees back to the office, we’re seeing a surge in home shoppers who are seeking a desirable combination of cost and convenience within commuting distance of major metropolitan areas,” Danielle Hale, chief economist for Realtor.com, said in a statement Thursday releasing the ranking.

Meanwhile, a recent analysis by SmartAsset shows where buyers — specifically first-time buyers — should be looking. The 10 best spots for first-timers are predominantly in the South, with the top three being the Texas cities of Killeen, Wichita and McAllen.

The online financial resource looked at 185 urban areas around the country and ranked them based on how affordable the properties are relative to typical incomes, how competitive the market is (the less competitive, the better), how much home values are expected to grow, and the youthfulness of the population.

With real estate prices near record highs and mortgage rates steeper than they’ve been in decades, it’s an unusually challenging time for anyone considering a purchase. Home sales have dropped off sharply since the ultra-low mortgage rates triggered by the pandemic fueled a buying frenzy in 2020 and 2021.

For people still in the market, interest seems to be concentrated among two different demographics: first-time homebuyers seeking out the most affordable markets and higher-earning buyers motivated less by price and more by quality of life, according to Realtor.com.

Realtor.com based its ranking on two measures of demand: the number of unique viewers per property and the number of days a listing remains active on the site. Here are the site’s top 10 hottest zip codes this year (through June):

Gahanna, Ohio Southington, Connecticut Ridgewood, New Jersey Andover, Massachusetts Nazareth, Pennsylvania Highland, Indiana Trenton, Michigan Norwalk, Connecticut Pittsford, New York Ballwin, Missouri

As for where buyers are better off, SmartAsset's analysis suggests first-timers should look in the Midwest in addition to the South (both east and west).

Killeen earned its top recommendation with a median home price of $252,833, and 3,000 new homes coming on the market each month. It's

Texas's “most diverse city,” according to the city’s website, with “the perfect blend of home-town charm and hidden gems.”

Wichita Falls’ median home price is $186,650 but it has fewer available homes, according to SmartAsset. McAllen’s median home cost is $210,833.

Areas of Tennessee, Georgia and North Carolina are expected to see home values rise as much as 9.8% over the next year.

On the other hand, California, Oregon and Massachusetts have some of the worst markets for first-time buyers. Napa, California was listed as the least desirable destination for first-timers, with a median home price of $822,333.

Here are SmartAsset's 10 best spots for first-time buyers: