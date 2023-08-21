The Home Insurance Crisis May Be Headed Your Way

Delia Mendoza rents an apartment in the San Pedro neighborhood of Los Angeles, a few blocks from the ocean, and hopes to buy a home in the next few years.

She’s thinking of trading her Southern California setting for a house in Las Vegas where real estate is cheaper and the property insurance required to get a mortgage is easier to find.

“Between the cost of buying a house in California and the problems with getting insurance and potentially not being covered for certain things — Las Vegas is looking better and better,” says Mendoza, 40.

The native Californian is thinking of buying five hours away in part because of the increasing difficulty of getting insurance after major companies such as State Farm and Allstate stopped selling new policies there earlier this year, citing catastrophic weather and the increasing cost of rebuilding. Wildfires in the state have burned 7.5 million acres since 2020, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

While home insurance is still widely available across the U.S., and every state has insurance plans designed to fill gaps in the private market — often at greater cost — California may be a bellwether for how climate-change-driven weather events influence the insurance industry and the housing markets it protects, says Douglas Heller, director of insurance at Consumer Federation, an advocacy group.

“The insurance market is adjusting to the way climate change is increasing property risk across the country,” Heller told The Messenger. “What's happening in California is eventually going to reverberate in other states."

The U.S. was hit with a record 15 climate disasters costing $1 billion or more in the January-through-July period through July, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. That tally doesn’t include this month’s deadly wildfires on the island of Maui, Hawaii, that killed at least 99 residents and destroyed more than 2,200 buildings.

Years of increasingly severe weather caused insurance rates to increase in some states.

In Florida, for example, a typical policy is 31% above the national average of $1,820 a year, according to NerdWallet. In California, where premium increases are strictly regulated, the cost is 29% cheaper than the national average.

As some of the biggest insurers exit California, it curtails the availability of new policies and forces some home buyers to turn to the FAIR Plan, a syndicated insurance pool that bills itself as “insurance of last resort.”

FAIR costs way more than traditional insurance — sometimes double — and its bare-bones coverage requires homeowners to purchase add-on policies for personal property and liability, says Sanjay Wagle, senior vice president of the California Association of Realtors.

The Blue Ridge Fire in Chino Hills, California, in 2020 was fanned by winds of up to 90 an hour. David McNew/Getty Images

It’s not just a problem for people buying houses, Wagle points out. If homeowners who currently have traditional policies want to sell, the lack of new insurance in some areas may affect them, he says.

“It impacts both home sellers and home buyers because it makes insurance far more expensive,” Wagle says. “You now have to figure the cost of insurance into a home’s price, and buyers — who can't get a mortgage without insurance — will be thinking about how much they can afford,” given the insurance issues.

Home buyers seeking new policies aren’t the only ones feeling the heat. Insurance companies, which manage risk by purchasing protection called reinsurance, are seeing their policy rates jump as much as 50% this year, according to reinsurance broker Gallagher Re.

“One of the big issues in California is — insurers can’t factor the cost of reinsurance into their rates,” says Mark Friedlander of the Insurance Information Institute, an industry group.

The California Department of Insurance is considering rate increases that might attract back some of the major players, such as Allstate, which stopped selling new policies in the state citing “wildfires, higher costs for repairing homes, and higher reinsurance premiums.”

Allstate CEO Mark Wilson said on an Aug. 2 earnings call with investors that unless insurers can charge more, it would be “uneconomic” to resume selling new policies in California.

“If you're not making any money, it doesn't make sense to sell it,” Wilson said on the call. “I don't really understand the logic of: We're losing money, let's go out and spend a bunch of money to get business, and we'll continue to lose money until we can raise the prices later.”

While modeling the future impact of climate change may cause insurers to be worried about potential losses, they have in recent years been able to make money in California, even with the existing caps on price increases, says the Consumer Federation’s Heller.

He points to a January report from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners that showed California was one of the insurance industry’s most profitable states in 2021, the year following 2020's record-setting wildfires.

“California is a huge market with a lot of opportunity," Heller says. "I don't think that insurance companies are going to stay out of for long, but for now, consumers have lost some of the big-name choices."