The Ford F-150 Lightning is Back in Black—For Now

Ford Motor Company on Thursday introduced consumers to its Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum Black — a black matte-wrapped limited edition version of its pricey electric truck.

The $97,995 sticker price is $6,000 more than its F-150 Lightning Platinum, roughly where price the Platinum stood before Ford slashed prices in July. Both are far more expensive than the F-150 Lightning Pro's nearly $50,000 price tag.

Ford will produce and sell only 2,000 of its newest electric truck, with deliveries expected to start in early 2024. In its announcement, the automaker said it is "on track to triple F-150 Lightning production by far," as it accelerates production to meet its goal of building 150,000 electric trucks annually by the end of the year.

The Platinum Black will be able to drive as much as 300 miles before recharging, the same distance as the regular Platinum.

"The F-150 Lightning Platinum Black is taking our award-winning electric truck to new levels of stealth and style,” Dave Pericak, director of Ford EV truck programs, said in a press release.

The new truck is tricked out with multiple matte black features, from its 22-inch wheels and lug nuts to a smoked finish on the front light bar. Even the famous Ford oval logo is black. The seats are made with luxe black premium "Nirvana" leather underneath an agate black glass roof with "lightning" graphics.

Ford's limited edition F-150 Lightning Platinum Black features luxe black "Nirvana" leather seats Photo courtesy of Ford Motor Company

The Platinum Black can be equipped with an automatic locking function and Ford's BlueCruise hands-free driving technology, which allows the driver to change lanes simply by tapping the turn signal, as well as updated graphics on the digital infotainment system.

Ford's Pro Power Onboard, which can export up to 9.6 kilowatts of power from the truck to appliances, will also be available and has been updated to work while the truck is turned off.

People interested in buying one of Ford's electric vehicles can sign up to be notified when preorders open. Those who get their hands on a Platinum Black truck will notice a badge hidden under the trunk with its limited-edition production number.