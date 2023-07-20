The Fed’s Instant Payment System to Launch This Month: Reports - The Messenger
Business.
The Fed’s Instant Payment System to Launch This Month: Reports

The service is similar to PayPal or Venmo, letting bank customers make transfers or payments almost instantly

Patrick Cooley
JP Morgan Chase economists now see scant odds of a recession.Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/VIEWpress/Getty Images

The U.S. Federal Reserve is set to launch a payment system that lets consumers transfer money almost instantly.

FedNow is similar to PayPal or Venmo, and allows users to make payments and transfer money between banks at any time with no waiting period.

The government-backed service will not charge consumers, however the Fed will charge banks fees to use the service, and those institutions may elect to pass those costs to their clients, Reuters reported.

The Fed said last month that 57 financial institutions are participating, including JP Morgan Chase, Bank of New York Mellon and US Bancorp.

The system has been in the works for more than a decade and was initially set to roll out in 2019, but was delayed several times. It is now on track to launch in July, several news outlets reported Thursday.

The payment system “will enable all the banks—any bank in the United States, not just the big ones—to offer instantly available funds in real-time payments to their customers,” Fed chair Jerome Powell told the House Financial Services Committee in March, according to Forbes.

Banks with their own instant-payment systems initially opposed FedNow, according to Reuters, but have since jumped on board because it will help them offer more services to their clients. 

Even before launch, FedNow was the subject of speculation and misinformation online, with social media users claiming it would replace physical cash, a notion that has been debunked.

The United States is a bit of a laggard in this space, as several European countries such as the United Kingdom, Sweden and Poland already have payment systems that lets bank customers instantly transfer money.

