The Danger to Biden From a UAW Strike

With barely six weeks to go before the expiration of United Auto Workers contracts, Detroit’s Big Three — GM, Ford and Stellantis — aren’t the only ones worried about the threat of a strike by as many as 144,000 union members.

The Biden administration has been monitoring the negotiations since they began last month, with advisor Gene Sperling as point person keeping a close watch on the bargaining table.

The economic uncertainty that a strike would bring has the White House concerned, especially as President Joe Biden seeks a second term. While the threat of a recession has diminished, it has not completely disappeared. And even a brief walkout could damage the economy, according to the Anderson Economic Group.

Just four years ago, about 50,000 UAW members walked the picket lines for nearly six weeks following a breakdown in negotiations with General Motors. It cost the automaker $10.7 billion in lost revenue and $3.6 billion in profits — about $2 a share — as GM reported in its third-quarter 2019 earnings statement.

The 40-day strike also cost UAW members $835 million in lost wages, the Anderson Economic Group estimated. The Michigan think tank said state and federal tax collections lost about $350 million.

In a note to investors, Bank of America auto analyst John Murphy estimated that, were the UAW to go on strike this year, it would cost GM $770 million, or 46 cents per share in adjusted earnings per share for each week workers took to the picket lines.

For Ford, it would come to $620 million, or 11 cents a share. And for Stellantis, the weekly damage be $470 million, or 12 cents per adjusted share.

Those numbers underplay the actual impact, however. “Each job for an auto manufacturer in the United States creates nearly 10.5 other positions in industries across the economy,” according to the industry trade group Alliance for Automotive Innovation.

Based on that, over 500,000 American jobs — at dealer showrooms, parts suppliers and elsewhere — felt the impact of the walkout.

Consumers also felt the pinch as GM quickly began running out of inventory.

A strike at any of the Detroit automakers this year could have an even more severe impact. A COVID-fueled semiconductor shortage severely disrupted automotive production severely in 2020 and 2021 and, with chip supplies only just back to normal, dealer lots are still poorly stocked.

For Biden, who has positioned himself as "Union Joe" in a number of past elections, the threat of a strike puts him in a tough position. He has consistently sought the support of organized labor but is now working to avoid the economic impact a walkout could cause.

“It’s obviously best for the economy [to reach] mutually beneficial agreements,” Celeste Drake, the deputy director of the National Economic Council, said in an interview with NBC News last month. “But frankly, the president has repeated over and over and over he supports the right to strike.”

Seeking a peaceful resolution, the White House assigned Sperling to stay close to the bargaining table. The Michigan native is no automotive newcomer. Sperling was an economic advisor to former President Barack Obama and helped steer GM and the former Chrysler Corp. — now part of Stellantis — through the bankruptcy process a decade ago.

Biden at UAW headquarters in 2020: The administration has been closely watching the automakers' negotiations with the UAW since they began last month -- a recognition of their importance.

“Gene will work hand-in-glove with acting [Labor] Secretary Julie Su on all labor-related issues,” according to a statement released by White House officials.

But Sperling’s connections in Detroit may not help as much this time.

In a break with the past, union members directly elected top leaders for the first time this year. Sean Fain narrowly ousted the long-entrenched UAW establishment.

The new UAW president quickly staked out an aggressive position ahead of negotiations, at one point labeling Detroit automakers “the enemy.” He pointedly skipped the ceremonial handshake photo-op as bargaining resumed.

“Strike” is a word repeatedly heard from senior union officials at Solidarity House, the UAW’s headquarters along the Detroit River.

Biden isn’t relying solely on a proxy in the effort to get the UAW to tone things down. The president sat down with Fain at the White House on July 19. Details of what was described as a “short” meeting weren’t released. But Biden’s relations with the union chief have been strained since Fain’s election.

The UAW has traditionally been a fervent backer of the Democratic Party. Yet even as other labor groups, such as the AFL-CIO, have backed Biden’s reelection, Fain has repeatedly declined to come onboard.

"We have expectations, and that's why we haven't made endorsements yet. We expect people to be there for us if they want our endorsement," he told reporters last month.

The UAW’s demands include wage hikes and a return of the cost-of-living allowances the union gave up to help manufacturers through bankruptcy and the Great Recession. But Fain is also focused on the industry’s nascent shift from internal combustion to battery-electric propulsion.

The manufacturers are spending billions on that effort and, in the process, they’re not only converting existing plants to build EVs and electric vehicle components but are setting up a number of new factories, like the five-square-mile Blue Oval City complex Ford is erecting near Memphis.

Fain sharply criticized the $9.2 billion loan the U.S. Energy Department plans to make to fund three battery plants Ford is setting up in conjunction with South Korea’s SK On.

The real worry is that these new plants might not go union. That’s a particular concern in openly anti-union Tennessee. Already, GM is paying workers at its non-unionized Ultium battery plant in Ohio just $16 to $22 an hour. Wages at UAW-represented GM plants run anywhere from $18 to $32.

And losing representation at those plants would further erode the power of a union that as recently as 1979 represented over 1.5 million automotive hourly workers.

The UAW has so far failed to organize workers at foreign-owned “transplant” factories, such as the Toyota plant in Georgetown, Kentucky, and the BMW complex in Spartanburg, South Carolina. But breaking through the UAW’s wall around the Big Three is seen by the union as a step too far.

So while Biden may profess his strong support for organized labor — and even the right to strike — the new UAW chief is demanding proof. And he wields a pair of big sticks: The president would like the union’s support, and the campaign doesn’t need the economic impact that a strike — especially a protracted one — might cause.