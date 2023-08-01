The Biggest Bear on Wall Street Stops Growling

Mike Wilson, chief equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, now says the stock market rally – which he missed – will continue to roll.

In a note to clients, the bearish strategist said stocks are moving the way they did in 2019 after the Federal Reserve paused and then cut interest rates. The year ended with a 29% return for investors.

"The 2019 analogy, in and of itself, suggests more index level upside from here," Wilson wrote yesterday.

Wind back to Wilson's note on June 26 when he reiterated the bearish stance he had maintained all year. “The headwinds significantly outweigh the tailwinds, and we believe risks for a major correction have rarely been higher,” he wrote then.

For 2023, he had also forecast a 16% decline in corporate earnings, far worse than consensus estimates of an 1.8% growth in earnings, according to the financial data provider FactSet.

The resilience of the U.S. economy and the momentum of the stock market have surprised a lot of people. At the beginning of the year, many economists, politicians and big banks were predicting a recession that has never manifested itself.

So far this year, the S&P 500 Index is up more than 19%.

Morgan Stanley Chief Equity Strategist Wilson sees similarities with 2019, which ended with a 29% return for investors. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

That performance has come despite 11 hikes in interest rates from the Fed in its fight to tame inflation. Historically, rising rates have led to lower stock valuations as well as higher unemployment levels, but these effects have not come to pass.

While acknowledging the rally in a remarkable capitulation, Wilson stopped short of declaring a new cyclical upturn in stocks.

"While we're open-minded to this view eventually materializing, we'd like to see a broader swath of business cycle indicators inflect higher, breadth improve and front-end rates come down before adjusting our stance," he wrote.